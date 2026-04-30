Task force suggests measures to boost PNG penetration, reform CGD sector

A task force set up by the government has proposed a slew of measures to transform the city gas distribution (CGD) sector and accelerate the adoption of piped natural gas (PNG) connections. This comes against the backdrop of energy supply disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis.

The task force has pitched for rolling out 6 million new PNG connections by June 2026, states mandating PNG in all new and under-construction buildings, reduction in value added tax on PNG, mandating PNG for commercial food establishments where infrastructure exists, and simplifying forest clearances for underground CGD pipeline crossings along existing road corridors.

“India’s PNG expansion has reached an execution inflection point. Pipeline infrastructure exists — the bottleneck is last-mile speed,” the PNG Acceleration for Clean Energy (PACE) task force said in its report.

The task force has also called for repositioning LPG distributors as gas transition partners and onboarding them as direct marketing agencies to acquire domestic PNG customers. It has also called for speeding up the transition to smart prepaid meters for PNG supply.