Task force suggests measures to boost PNG penetration, reform CGD sector

The panel has recommended that the petroleum ministry and the commerce ministry must work together on the idea of nil import duty and fast-track statutory clearances for 2.1 million smart meters, 1.8 million regulators, and isolation and appliance valves.
The panel said in its report that the transition from LPG to PNG remains fragmented due to the absence of an integrated ecosystem across stakeholders, including CGDs, oil marketing companies (OMCs), LPG distributors, and local authorities. “Current processes are largely manual, resulting in data silos, dual connections, delayed LPG discontinuation, and limited visibility on conversion progress at a household and geographic level,” it said.