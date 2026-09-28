Tata Projects, MDS Aero to develop aero-engine testing infra in India

Tata Projects on Monday said it has forged a strategic partnership with Canada-based MDS Aero Support Corporation to advance aero-engine testing infrastructure in India.

The collaboration brings together Tata Projects' advanced infrastructure capabilities and MDS Aero Support's global expertise in gas turbine engine testing, a company statement said.

The companies aim to support the development of advanced testing infrastructure for India's rapidly growing aerospace and propulsion ecosystem, it added.

Under the partnership, Tata Projects will lead key infrastructure elements including civil and structural works, MEP, high-air-pressure systems, HVAC, high-temperature exhaust systems, cooling-water systems and associated site infrastructure.

MDS will bring its specialised expertise in the design, engineering, supply, integration, commissioning and lifecycle support of advanced gas turbine engine test facilities and systems.