Technical bids for 7th coal block auction to open on Wednesday: Ministry

The last date for submission of online technical bids for all the coal mines is 1200 hours on June 27, 2023, and offline submission is 1600 hours on June 27, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
On March 29, the government on Wednesday launched the seventh round of commercial coal auctions in a bid to increase the availability of dry fuel in the country (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Technical bids coming for the seventh round of commercial coal block auctions will be opened on June 28, an official statement said on Monday.

"As part of the auction process, Technical Bids comprising of online and offline bid documents will be opened on June 28, 2023, 10:00 am onwards at New Delhi, in the presence of the bidders," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

The last date for submission of online technical bids for all the coal mines is 1200 hours on June 27, 2023, and offline submission is 1600 hours on June 27, 2023, it said.

On March 29, the government on Wednesday launched the seventh round of commercial coal auctions in a bid to increase the availability of dry fuel in the country.

A total of 103 coal mines were put on the block in the latest round of auctions. Of the total mines offered, the majority of blocks are partially explored.

The government amended the mineral laws to open up the coal sector to provide a level-playing field to the public and private sector players and to permit the auction of coal mines without any restriction on end use. Coal from these mines can be utilised towards own consumption, sale or any other purposes.

Topics :Coal Coal ministryauctioncoal blocks

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

