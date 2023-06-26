Facing higher scrutiny, IPA plans monthly meetings with members on quality



Shirish Belapure, Senior Technical Advisor of IPA and US FDA's India director (Office of global operations) said they have regular meetings on the issue of quality with IPA members. Amid heightened scrutiny from USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration), the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) plans to hold monthly meetings to overcome inspection observation among IPA members and other pharmaceutical companies.



Sarah McMullen, USFDA country director, stated at a recent event that due to constraints on information sharing about firms' corrective actions, USFDA encourages knowledge sharing within the industry itself. "We encourage industry to share and learn with industry. USFDA has constraints on what we can share about firms in terms of their corrective actions," she said. "IPA had a meeting a month back exactly on this issue, where a pharmaceutical company shared all the actions they took and how they implemented it after observation," he said. "We plan to do meetings on a monthly basis within our group and other companies to share their experience on how they overcame their observations," Belapure added.