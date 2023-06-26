Home / Industry / News / Facing higher scrutiny, IPA plans monthly meetings with members on quality

Facing higher scrutiny, IPA plans monthly meetings with members on quality

Data suggests that Indian sites received fewer OAIs in the first six months of 2023

Anjali Singh Mumbai

Jun 26 2023
Amid heightened scrutiny from USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration), the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) plans to hold monthly meetings to overcome inspection observation among IPA members and other pharmaceutical companies.
Shirish Belapure, Senior Technical Advisor of IPA and US FDA's India director (Office of global operations) said they have regular meetings on the issue of quality with IPA members. 

"IPA had a meeting a month back exactly on this issue, where a pharmaceutical company shared all the actions they took and how they implemented it after observation," he said. "We plan to do meetings on a monthly basis within our group and other companies to share their experience on how they overcame their observations," Belapure added.
Sarah McMullen, USFDA country director, stated at a recent event that due to constraints on information sharing about firms' corrective actions, USFDA encourages knowledge sharing within the industry itself. "We encourage industry to share and learn with industry. USFDA has constraints on what we can share about firms in terms of their corrective actions," she said.

Meanwhile, data suggests that Indian sites received fewer OAIs (Official action indicated) in the first six months of 2023.
The IPA's data (representing 24 firms) suggests that the majority of inspections conducted this year resulted in positive outcomes, with VAI (Voluntary action indicated) and NAI (No action indicated) status, indicating no major concerns. 

pharmaceutical firms Pharmaceutical companies USFDA Indian pharma companies

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

