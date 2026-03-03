Telecom firms' gross revenue crosses ₹1 trillion in December quarter: Trai

The cumulative gross revenue of telecom service providers crossed the ₹1 trillion mark in the December 2025 quarter to ₹1.02 lakh crore, according to a report by sector regulator Trai, published on Tuesday.

The gross revenue of telecom service providers (TSPs) was ₹96,390 crore a year ago and ₹99,828 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) grew by 8.13 per cent on a year-over-year basis to ₹84,270 crore in the December 2025 quarter, from ₹77,934 crore in the same period a year ago.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) is derived from the sale of telecom services and government levies, including licence fees and spectrum usage charges.

Access service providers, which are players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, etc., accounted for 84.54 per cent of total AGR in the December 2025 quarter. The AGR data published till the September 2025 quarter by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in the performance indicator report shows that Reliance Jio topped the chart with revenue of ₹31,767.11 crore. It was followed by Bharti Airtel with an AGR of ₹28,497.45 crore, Vodafone Idea with ₹8,176.62 crore. State-run BSNL, which has turned profitable, has reported a decline of 12.61 per cent year-over-year in AGR to ₹2,003.48 crore. BSNL's sister concern MTNL posted about a 75 per cent decline in AGR on a year-on-year basis to ₹37.77 crore.