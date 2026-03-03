Rising West Asia tensions may push up input costs for consumer durables

Rising raw material prices, caused by the ongoing military escalation in western Asia, may impact the final consumer prices of consumer durables.

This comes amid already rising prices of commodities like copper and aluminium, used heavily in the production of durables like room air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators etc. Prices of copper have risen almost 25 per cent in the last few months and aluminium prices, too, are at a lifetime high, which is impacting input costs negatively, industry executives point out. Rising crude prices and a depreciating rupee will lead to a further hike in these costs.

“Geopolitical tension in the Middle East is beginning to reflect in global commodity markets. India imports a significant portion of its crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz, and any disruption or escalation in the region tends to create volatility in prices. In just the past two days, Brent crude has appreciated by approximately 10 per cent while the rupee has depreciated by about 0.6 per cent,” said Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice-president, appliances business, Godrej Enterprises Group.

These, he said, are not just macroeconomic indicators, but directly translate into higher input costs. “Higher oil prices drive up the cost of essential raw materials such as polypropylene, styrene monomer and ABS,” he said. These elements are fundamental to manufacturing refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and other appliances. While the impact of the ongoing developments is yet to be fully understood, B Thiagarajan, managing director at Bluestar, said the first things to watch out for are how costs will rise and how demand will be impacted. “In this context, we have to see whether summer demand, which we all have been looking forward to, will hold or not. What kind of growth we see now will have to be assessed,” he added.

So while companies hold out hope, logistics and supply-chain disruptions are being closely monitored. “Our immediate focus remains on optimising internal efficiencies to absorb these shocks as much as possible. However, if the upward trajectory of crude and the weakening of the rupee persist, it will put pressure on consumer pricing in the near term,” Godrej’s Nandi added. Such geopolitical tensions, another executive said, have prompted them to enhance focus on the domestic market. “We have been trying to ramp up exports for a while, but the geopolitical developments have been very rapid and stability has been elusive. This has become a hindrance for us when it comes to formulating a long-term international strategy,” the executive said, requesting anonymity.