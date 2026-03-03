Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / Rising West Asia tensions may push up input costs for consumer durables

Rising West Asia tensions may push up input costs for consumer durables

Copper and aluminium prices are surging, crude is climbing and the rupee is weakening, raising input costs for appliance makers as geopolitical tensions strain supply chains

Consumer durables firms
premium
Rising crude and metal prices amid West Asia tensions may push up appliance costs, warn Godrej Enterprises Group and Blue Star Limited executives.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 7:19 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Rising raw material prices, caused by the ongoing military escalation in western Asia, may impact the final consumer prices of consumer durables.
 
This comes amid already rising prices of commodities like copper and aluminium, used heavily in the production of durables like room air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators etc. Prices of copper have risen almost 25 per cent in the last few months and aluminium prices, too, are at a lifetime high, which is impacting input costs negatively, industry executives point out. Rising crude prices and a depreciating rupee will lead to a further hike in these costs. 
“Geopolitical tension in the Middle East is beginning to reflect in global commodity markets. India imports a significant portion of its crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz, and any disruption or escalation in the region tends to create volatility in prices. In just the past two days, Brent crude has appreciated by approximately 10 per cent while the rupee has depreciated by about 0.6 per cent,” said Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice-president, appliances business, Godrej Enterprises Group. 
These, he said, are not just macroeconomic indicators, but directly translate into higher input costs. 
“Higher oil prices drive up the cost of essential raw materials such as polypropylene, styrene monomer and ABS,” he said. These elements are fundamental to manufacturing refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and other appliances.
 
While the impact of the ongoing developments is yet to be fully understood, B Thiagarajan, managing director at Bluestar, said the first things to watch out for are how costs will rise and how demand will be impacted.
 
“In this context, we have to see whether summer demand, which we all have been looking forward to, will hold or not. What kind of growth we see now will have to be assessed,” he added.
 
So while companies hold out hope, logistics and supply-chain disruptions are being closely monitored.
 
“Our immediate focus remains on optimising internal efficiencies to absorb these shocks as much as possible. However, if the upward trajectory of crude and the weakening of the rupee persist, it will put pressure on consumer pricing in the near term,” Godrej’s Nandi added.
 
Such geopolitical tensions, another executive said, have prompted them to enhance focus on the domestic market.
 
“We have been trying to ramp up exports for a while, but the geopolitical developments have been very rapid and stability has been elusive. This has become a hindrance for us when it comes to formulating a long-term international strategy,” the executive said, requesting anonymity.
 
“While ramping up exports can be looked at later, the domestic market is where the focus will remain for the medium term,” the executive added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

10th IIMCAA awards: Soumya Pillai bags Journalist of the Year award

Premium

Govt to make carbon trading compliance mandatory for steel sector

Premium

India grapples with grid curtailment, biggest test yet on energy transition

Premium

Firms increasingly link AI adoption to employee performance metrics

Premium

Private firms lead public peers in share of women directors, shows data

Topics :Consumer DurablesCommodity pricesCrude OilWest AsiaIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story