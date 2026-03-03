Holi sales surge as qcom and e-commerce platforms see sharp demand rise

Quick commerce (qcom) and e-commerce platforms witnessed a sharp spike in festival purchases this Holi, as consumers spent more on premium play accessories while also opting for eco-frie­ndly products as well as ritual essentials.

“Holi celebrations this year are clearly getting bigger and more planned. On Instamart, we’ve seen sharp week-on-week spikes across categories, with premium water guns surging nearly 36 times, and water balloons over 44 times, showing that consumers are going all-in to celebrate the occasion,” a company spokesperson said, adding that demand for Holi colours grew nearly 33 times, while festival staples like gujiya and thandai also saw a rise in sales.