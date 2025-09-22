Home / Industry / News / H-1B visa diktat: Lobbyists of top Indian IT companies in Washington

H-1B visa diktat: Lobbyists of top Indian IT companies in Washington

Emails sent to TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Meta and others remained unanswered

Industry players stated the clarification came after pushback from US enterprises, which have been hiring employees on the H1-B visa. | File Image
Shivani Shinde, Aashish Aryan, Mumbai/New Delhi
Sep 22 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
Lobbies representing Indian information-technology (IT) services firms such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech, along with tech firms like Meta, are stationed in Washington, supposedly attempting to connect with United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, according to sources.
 
“Companies are hoping he (Lutnick) will meet them this week,” said an IT source.
 
With the American government imposing a one-time fine of $100,000 for every new H1-B visa application, the IT services and tech industries are attempting to make the administration realise the skill gap the United States (US) has.
 
Emails sent to TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Meta and others remained unanswered.
 
With the new clarification, which came late Saturday, the US government proposed that the $100,000 fee would be applicable for every new H1-B visa application. This provides immediate relief to 600,000-700,000 professionals in the US.
 
Industry players stated the clarification came after pushback from US enterprises, which have been hiring employees on the H1-B visa.
 
Sanketh Chengappa K G, director and business head (professional staffing), Adecco India, said the new fee could affect over 50,000 applicants annually, with industries such as IT services, engineering, and financial services most exposed.
 
“Global-workforce strategies are being reshaped. Employers are expected to prioritise H-1B sponsorship for niche, high-impact roles while accelerating offshore delivery and expanding in global capability centres, which employ over 1.9 million skilled professionals. In the long run, this development could redefine how cross-border talent is deployed; how companies balance cost, capability, and continuity; and how organisational resilience is built in a rapidly evolving policy environment,” he added.
 
Meanwhile, a statement from Nasscom said the Indian IT industry was spending $1 billion on local upskilling and hiring in the US, and the number of local hires had increased.
 
The industry body also said with decreasing dependence on H1-B visas the fee hike would have a marginal impact on the sector.
 
“(According to the) available data, H-1B issued to the leading India and India-centric companies has decreased from 14,792 in 2015 to 10,162 in 2024. H-1B workers for the top 10 Indian and India-centric companies are less than 1 per cent of their entire employee base. Given this trajectory, we anticipate only a marginal impact for the sector.”
 
The fee being applicable from next year gives companies the time to step up skilling programmes in the US and enhance local hiring, said Nasscom.  At stake
  • New fee can affect over 50,000 applicants annually
  • H-1B issued to leading India and India-centric firms down to 10,162 in 2024, from 14,792 in 2015
  • H-1B workers for top 10 Indian and India-centric companies are less than 1% of their entire employee base
 

H1B Visa, Indian IT firms in US, US tech giants

Sep 22 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

