CCI tells NCLAT no internet player rivals WhatsApp in revenue, assets

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ( NCLAT ) that no internet intermediary could come close to WhatsApp in terms of revenues or assets. The NCLAT is hearing WhatsApp and Meta’s plea challenging the CCI order imposing a fine of Rs 213.14 crore on the tech giant for alleged abuse of its dominant position related to WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy.

The market regulator, while presenting its case, told the bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan (Chairperson) and Member (Technical) Barun Mitra that the main reason for Meta’s (then Facebook’s) acquisition of WhatsApp was its vast user base.

“In April 2012, Facebook bought Instagram, an iPhone application of the year in 2011, for a billion dollars. In February 2014, Facebook announced a deal with the WhatsApp founder.... (redacted). WhatsApp was internationally available, freeware, cross-platform, centralised instant messaging and voice-over-internet protocol services. The main motivation for the acquisition of WhatsApp is the huge user base. This is the intent,” CCI’s counsel argued. It said that the objective of a dominant player is to ensure that no other disruptor emerges in the market. “These are called short acquisitions that don’t let the competition grow and acquire them in the beginning itself. Nip it in the bud,” the counsel said.

The CCI also argued that data sharing by WhatsApp with Meta is ultimately monetised by Meta, making it a disrupting dominant entity. "There should be no disruption to the line of business being carried out by a dominant player. If anyone, whether a developing entity, a communication entity, a content creator or a market network, can grow into a significant competitor, it is immediately acquired by the dominant entity. That's WhatsApp," the counsel said. The CCI is likely to continue its arguments on Tuesday. WhatsApp had earlier told the appellate tribunal that the CCI had overstepped its jurisdiction by ruling on data privacy issues instead of competition issues.