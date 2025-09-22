Home / Industry / News / CCI tells NCLAT no internet player rivals WhatsApp in revenue, assets

CCI tells NCLAT no internet player rivals WhatsApp in revenue, assets

CCI argued before NCLAT that WhatsApp's dominance stems from its vast user base and unmatched revenues, defending its Rs 213.14 crore fine on Meta over the 2021 privacy policy

WhatsApp
The CCI is likely to continue its arguments on Tuesday.
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that no internet intermediary could come close to WhatsApp in terms of revenues or assets. The NCLAT is hearing WhatsApp and Meta’s plea challenging the CCI order imposing a fine of Rs 213.14 crore on the tech giant for alleged abuse of its dominant position related to WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy.
 
The market regulator, while presenting its case, told the bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan (Chairperson) and Member (Technical) Barun Mitra that the main reason for Meta’s (then Facebook’s) acquisition of WhatsApp was its vast user base.
 
“In April 2012, Facebook bought Instagram, an iPhone application of the year in 2011, for a billion dollars. In February 2014, Facebook announced a deal with the WhatsApp founder.... (redacted). WhatsApp was internationally available, freeware, cross-platform, centralised instant messaging and voice-over-internet protocol services. The main motivation for the acquisition of WhatsApp is the huge user base. This is the intent,” CCI’s counsel argued.
 
It said that the objective of a dominant player is to ensure that no other disruptor emerges in the market.
 
“These are called short acquisitions that don’t let the competition grow and acquire them in the beginning itself. Nip it in the bud,” the counsel said.
 
The CCI also argued that data sharing by WhatsApp with Meta is ultimately monetised by Meta, making it a disrupting dominant entity. 
 
“There should be no disruption to the line of business being carried out by a dominant player. If anyone, whether a developing entity, a communication entity, a content creator or a market network, can grow into a significant competitor, it is immediately acquired by the dominant entity. That’s WhatsApp,” the counsel said.
 
The CCI is likely to continue its arguments on Tuesday.
 
WhatsApp had earlier told the appellate tribunal that the CCI had overstepped its jurisdiction by ruling on data privacy issues instead of competition issues.
 
In January, the appellate tribunal observed that the five-year ban imposed by CCI could lead to the collapse of WhatsApp’s business model, since the platform is free for users.
 
“The ban of five years, which was imposed in paragraph 247.1 (of the CCI order), may lead to the collapse of the business model followed by WhatsApp LLC. It is also relevant to notice that WhatsApp is providing services to its users free of cost,” the order said. At the same time, the NCLAT refused to stay the Rs 213.14 crore fine imposed by CCI and directed Meta, which owns WhatsApp, to deposit 50 per cent of the amount within two weeks for a stay to be effected.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IT services firms weigh H-1B fee hit but see levers to cut impact

Pumped hydro capacity to cross 10 GW yearly from FY29, says CEA chief

Govt plans 13 GW annual hydro storage push from FY29 to meet 50 GW target

Premium

Uttar Pradesh MSME loans rise more than 20% to ₹2.48 trillion in FY25

AERB transfers approvals for Mahi-Banswara to Anushakti Vidyut Nigam

Topics :whatsappCompetition Commission of IndiaNCLAT

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story