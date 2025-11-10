Trai to undertake comprehensive review of interconnection charges

India’s telecom regulator will begin a comprehensive review of interconnection charges across various services offered by telecom service providers, including interconnects between existing telecom networks and satellite communication networks.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) sought stakeholder comments through a consultation paper issued on Monday, covering all existing interconnection regulations on the grounds that an overhaul was required as new technologies were changing market dynamics and regulation needed to keep pace. The existing nine regulations have been amended incrementally since 1999.

“Satellite-based telecommunications networks would likely have a national footprint with a certain limited number of gateways. The connectivity with the satellite-based telecommunications network is extended through these gateways. The interconnection of satellite-based telecommunications networks with PLMN (public land mobile network) and PSTN (public switched telephone network), for which points of interconnect exist at the licensed service area (LSA) and below the LSA level respectively, needs to be examined,” the regulator said.

It also asked whether there were any specific regulatory models from other countries that have successfully addressed interconnection-related issues and challenges that can be adapted in the Indian telecom sector. Stakeholders have been asked to provide comments on 35 granular questions that cover every critical aspect of network interconnection, including charges levied on interconnection such as origination, transit, carriage and termination, besides technical standards, financial obligations, security and competition practices. Trai has also sought responses on whether interconnection should be specified at different levels, including LSA, or be migrated from the local to the LSA level. The regulator also asked for suggestions on revising financial frameworks, including termination charges for local SMS and calls, international calls terminating in India, and interconnection port charges. It has further sought views on whether bank guarantee requirements by one telco from another should continue. It has also asked whether there is a need to address the issue of telemarketing and robocalls within the interconnection framework.