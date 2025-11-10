Novo Nordisk ties up with Emcure to distribute Wegovy brand in India

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has partnered Emcure Pharmaceuticals to commercialise Poviztra, a 2.4 milligram (mg) semaglutide injection marketed as a second brand of the weight-loss drug Wegovy in India.

Under the agreement, Emcure will exclusively distribute and market Poviztra in the country, becoming the first Indian company to secure sole distribution rights for a semaglutide injection.

Semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist and the active ingredient in Wegovy, is administered once a week through a pre-filled injection pen. It is approved as an adjunct to diet and exercise for chronic weight management and also helps lower the risk of major cardiovascular events in patients with obesity and heart disease.

The partnership comes five months after Wegovy’s India launch and underscores Novo Nordisk’s push to expand access beyond metros and premium clinics. Calling obesity a “serious chronic disease affecting millions across India”, Jay Thyagarajan, senior vice-president for Asia-Pacific at Novo Nordisk, said the tie-up combines the company’s innovation in GLP-1 therapies with Emcure’s distribution strength to reach more patients. “The collaboration will strengthen the distribution and marketing of semaglutide for weight loss, particularly through pharmacies and in regions beyond those currently served by Novo Nordisk India,” the companies said in a joint statement. While the firms did not disclose pricing details, people familiar with the matter said Poviztra will be competitively priced. A 2.4 mg Wegovy currently costs ₹26,015 for a month’s dose in India. Executives added that the launch is expected soon.

The deal comes days after Eli Lilly entered a similar partnership with Cipla for its weight-loss drug Mounjaro. Mounjaro has clocked cumulative sales of ₹333 crore since its launch in March this year, while Wegovy continues to build market share. Asked how Novo Nordisk plans to counter generic entries once semaglutide loses exclusivity in early 2026, Vikrant Shrotiya, managing director of Novo Nordisk India, told Business Standard that obesity is a “large-scale health challenge that requires multiple players”. “We welcome any companies that enter the market after loss of exclusivity, as the problem is far too big for one player to solve,” he said.