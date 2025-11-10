India's jobless rate falls to 5.2% in Q2, youth unemployment rises

Labour markets in the second quarter (July–September) showed resilience as joblessness declined despite more people entering the workforce. However, the rise in youth unemployment and a fall in the share of salaried workers remained areas of concern.

The quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, released for both rural and urban areas by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday, showed that the unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above in current weekly status (CWS) terms fell to 5.2 per cent in Q2FY26 from 5.4 per cent in Q1FY26.

In CWS, activity is determined based on the reference period of the past seven days preceding the survey date. Under this method, a person is considered unemployed during a week if they did not work even for one hour on any day but sought or were available for work for at least one hour during the reference period.

How did rural and urban jobless rates change in Q2FY26? The data showed that the unemployment rate in rural areas fell to 4.4 per cent from 4.8 per cent, while the urban rate rose marginally to 6.9 per cent from 6.8 per cent. The labour force participation rate (LFPR), representing the share of people either working or seeking work, stood at 55.1 per cent in Q2, up slightly from 55 per cent in Q1. This uptick was driven by greater participation of women in both rural and urban labour markets. Why did youth unemployment rise despite overall improvement?

Unemployment among youth aged 15–29 years rose to 14.8 per cent from 14.6 per cent in the previous quarter, with joblessness among young women increasing to 17 per cent from 16 per cent. This is significant as this age group represents first-time entrants into the labour market, making it a key indicator of labour market health. What do the latest PLFS findings reveal about job quality? The share of self-employment among total workers rose to 55.8 per cent in Q2 from 54.4 per cent in Q1, reflecting an increase in unpaid household and own-account workers. Meanwhile, the share of people engaged in regular salaried work declined slightly to 25.4 per cent from 25.2 per cent during the same period.

The share of people employed in agriculture rose to 42.4 per cent from 39.5 per cent in Q1, while the proportion engaged in the secondary sector fell to 24.2 per cent from 26.6 per cent, indicating a shift towards farm-based employment. How has the PLFS methodology evolved under NSO? The PLFS sampling methodology was revamped by the NSO in January this year to estimate key employment and unemployment indicators on both a monthly and quarterly basis for rural and urban areas under the CWS method at the all-India level. This is the second report in the revised series providing quarterly estimates for both regions.