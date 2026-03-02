Travel firms hit as West Asia crisis triggers cancellations, stock decline

“Unfortunately, travel is the first casualty and mass cancellations have happened. Safety in this hour of conflict is the need of the hour. We hope the conflict is settled soon, so that normalcy returns to the world and aviation,” said Anil Kalsi, board member, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).
Stocks of Yatra Online
, Eastmytrip, Thomas Cook India and Ixigo
, among others, fell on the BSE on Monday after the markets opened. Market leader MakeMyTrip is listed on Nasdaq, which was yet to open as of Monday 7 pm India time.
Travel aggregators have beefed up their customer support systems and staff as they work with airlines to provide regular and frequent updates to flyers, including those stuck in regions affected by the attacks.