Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / Travel firms hit as West Asia crisis triggers cancellations, stock decline

Travel firms hit as West Asia crisis triggers cancellations, stock decline

Travel and tourism stocks fell more sharply than the Sensex as tensions in West Asia led to mass cancellations, flight disruptions and rising uncertainty across key outbound markets for India

IPOs, global travel industry, Markets News, travel industry, travel
premium
Travel aggregators have beefed up their customer support systems and staff as they work with airlines to provide regular and frequent updates to flyers, including those stuck in regions affected by the attacks. (Representative image)
Akshara SrivastavaGulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 7:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Companies connected to the travel and tourism sectors were amongst the first to take the hit following the escalating tensions in West Asia, with stocks of most listed companies as well as the Nifty Tourism Index falling sharper, at 3.34 per cent, than the BSE Sensex, which fell 1.29 per cent.
 
Travel companies said they were constantly monitoring the situation in the region, which is a major segment of India’s travel market, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia among the top two outbound travel markets with 36.6 per cent share of the total 32.7 million outbound travellers in 2025. About 8.6 million people travelled to the UAE and 3.4 million to Saudi Arabia last year, as per Ministry of Tourism data.
 
“Unfortunately, travel is the first casualty and mass cancellations have happened. Safety in this hour of conflict is the need of the hour. We hope the conflict is settled soon, so that normalcy returns to the world and aviation,” said Anil Kalsi, board member, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).
 
Stocks of Yatra Online, Eastmytrip, Thomas Cook India and Ixigo, among others, fell on the BSE on Monday after the markets opened. Market leader MakeMyTrip is listed on Nasdaq, which was yet to open as of Monday 7 pm India time.
 
Travel aggregators have beefed up their customer support systems and staff as they work with airlines to provide regular and frequent updates to flyers, including those stuck in regions affected by the attacks.
 
“This is an evolving situation. We are working closely with our airline partners to ensure travellers receive timely updates in line with the latest advisories and official communications issued by the airlines,” said a MakeMyTrip spokesperson.
 
With a customer support centre operating round the clock, the company has augmented its capacity by 2.5 times to assist travellers. “In addition to enhanced human support, we are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure swift dissemination of information,” the spokesperson added.
 
A significant number of travellers booked for near-future travel to or via the West Asian region are opting to defer their travel plans. “We are supporting date changes in accordance with the policies communicated by the respective airlines,” the company added.
 
“The evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East has triggered temporary flight cancellations and schedule changes by airlines flying through the region, hitting several international routes hard. At Cleartrip, our immediate focus is on supporting our customers. We have activated priority assistance lines and support to help with cancellations, refunds and itinerary changes. We’re partnering closely with airlines to deliver timely updates and every viable alternative. We’ll keep monitoring closely and pivot with official advisories,” a Cleartrip spokesperson said, adding that the company has ramped up capacity across its international call centres to tackle any spikes.
 
Visa and passport outsourcing firm BLS International on Monday alerted applicants to “temporary adjustments in appointment schedules, processing timelines, or Visa Application Centre operations” due to the unfolding crisis.
 
While advising applicants to regularly monitor official travel advisories issued by their local authorities, it further pointed out that travel to affected areas should be avoided unless necessary.
 
“Due to the evolving geopolitical situation and operational disruptions in parts of West Asia, we are witnessing a noticeable rise in booking cancellations and rescheduling requests, particularly for sectors connecting India with Europe via major Gulf hubs,” said Ravi Gosain, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO).
 
With a significant portion of India–Europe traffic transiting through the Middle East, airspace restrictions or flight suspensions have a cascading impact. “Travel agents across the country are working closely with airlines and overseas partners to minimise inconvenience to passengers by facilitating re-bookings, refunds and alternate routings,” he added.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Global reinsurers scrap marine hull war cover amid West Asia tensions

India to see exponential growth in data centre business: WD sales director

36 of Maharatna, Navratnas don't have minimum independent directors: Report

Bombay HC asks Centre, Maharashtra to rule on Imagicaa incentive plea soon

Strong demand, low credit costs to keep gold-loan NBFC profits healthy

Topics :tourism sectorTourism industryTravelTravel firmsMakeMyTrip West AsiaIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story