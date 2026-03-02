Travel firms hit as West Asia crisis triggers cancellations, stock decline

“The evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East has triggered temporary flight cancellations and schedule changes by airlines flying through the region, hitting several international routes hard. At Cleartrip, our immediate focus is on supporting our customers. We have activated priority assistance lines and support to help with cancellations, refunds and itinerary changes. We’re partnering closely with airlines to deliver timely updates and every viable alternative. We’ll keep monitoring closely and pivot with official advisories,” a Cleartrip spokesperson said, adding that the company has ramped up capacity across its international call centres to tackle any spikes.