TVS Motor to acquire Engines Engineering as it sets up global design centre

TVS has come a long way from being just a strong domestic manufacturer. The company's two-wheeler exports grew significantly by 22.8 per cent in FY25, reaching 1.09 million units

TVS Motor
This is also the first major acquisition since Sudarshan Venu took charge on August 25. Venu is credited with creating a new-look global brand identity through the acquisition of iconic British brand Norton Motorcycles in 2020
Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 8:44 PM IST
TVS Motor Company is setting up its Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Design and Engineering in Bologna, Italy, and as a part of this initiative it would acquire an automotive design and engineering firm Engines Engineering S.p.A for a 5 mn euro.
 
The global CoE for Design aligns with the company’s long-term vision to deliver premium, future-ready mobility solutions across international markets. With this initiative, TVS Motor will be able to reduce product development cycles, enhance design flexibility, and expand its premium portfolio, including high-displacement motorcycles, advanced scooters, and new electric mobility platforms. The expanded engineering depth will also strengthen Norton’s pipeline of high-performance motorcycles, enabling it to further solidify its position as a modern luxury brand, TVS said.
 
This is also the first major acquisition since Sudarshan Venu took charge on August 25. Venu is credited with creating a new-look global brand identity through the acquisition of iconic British brand Norton Motorcycles in 2020 and has also been instrumental in transforming the company into the largest two-wheeler EV player within just five years since the launch of the TVS iQube in January 2020, taking total sales to 600,000 units. Venu had indicated last month that Norton will be unveiling some of its planned six new vehicles at EICMA 2025 in Milan on November 4.
 
TVS has come a long way from being just a strong domestic manufacturer. The company’s two-wheeler exports grew significantly by 22.8 per cent in FY25, reaching 1.09 million units, led by strong performance in Africa and Latin America.
 
Engines Engineering is known for prototyping, innovation in high-performance motorcycles, and deep experience in MotoGP racing. “The acquisition reflects TVS Motor’s commitment to strengthening its design and engineering base to accelerate the creation of next-generation mobility platforms,” the company said.
 
The CoE is designed as a concept-to-product innovation hub, seamlessly integrating Engines Engineering’s expertise with TVS Motor’s global R&D capabilities, and will enhance the speed to market and product differentiation of TVS. In addition to bolstering TVS Motor’s premium and future-ready product pipeline, the CoE will also add new capabilities to Norton Motorcycles.
 
Sudarshan Venu, chairman, TVS Motor Company, said: “The establishment of the new Italian Global Centre of Excellence marks another milestone in strengthening our capabilities and accelerating our journey to reimagine mobility. By combining the creativity and racing expertise of Engines Engineering with our engineering and design strengths, we are expanding our ability to deliver premium, connected, and electric vehicles that set new global benchmarks. Importantly, this Centre of Excellence further augments Norton’s capabilities, enabling it to advance its craft of exceptional high-performance motorcycles that not only honour its iconic legacy but also elevate its future ambitions.”
 
Key focus areas of the CoE include advancing capabilities in digital simulation, rapid prototyping, and modular platform development to set new benchmarks in performance and reliability. It will also accelerate adoption of AI-driven design tools, advanced material applications, and digital integration to deliver vehicles that are connected, sustainable, and intuitive to use. It will focus on attracting global talent.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

