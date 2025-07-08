Home / Industry / News / UP govt to acquire 13,240 acres for industrial clusters near expressways

UP govt to acquire 13,240 acres for industrial clusters near expressways

Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed expressways the backbone of the state's economic growth and job creation, while pitching UP as a preferred investment destination

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
premium
UP is also promoting both horizontal and vertical expansion of units through the flatted factory concept to maximise space. (Photo: PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 7:36 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh will acquire more than 13,240 acres along expressways for industrial clusters, in a bid to achieve its $1 trillion economy goal.
 
The land will be earmarked for industrial and logistics hubs in the vicinity of five expressways: Bundelkhand, Ganga (under construction), Gorakhpur Link, Agra-Lucknow, and Purvanchal Expressway.  The proposed Industrial Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters (IMLCs) would be developed on both sides of these corridors. The state plans 27 industrial nodes across the 13,240 acres.
 
“So far, the government has acquired almost 9,800 acres of the total 13,240 acres, while acquisition for the remaining parcels is fast underway,” a senior official said.
 
Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed expressways the backbone of the state’s economic growth and job creation, while pitching UP as a preferred investment destination. He said the IMLCs would help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of turning UP into an industrial hub.
 
State Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said the clusters would garner significant global investment. Among the IMLCs, the Bundelkhand Expressway cluster will be the largest, while the Ganga Expressway node spans across most districts.
With the second edition of the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) being planned, the IMLCs are expected to offer a strong value proposition to big investors.
 
According to the plan, investors will get plots at attractive land rates along with  logistics support, seamless connectivity, trained manpower, dedicated infrastructure, and a business-friendly ecosystem. Industrial parks will be developed on a public-private partnership model.
 
UP is also promoting both horizontal and vertical expansion of units through the flatted factory concept to maximise space.
 
Meanwhile, Indian Industries Association (IIA) National President Dinesh Goyal urged the government to facilitate export market access for the  MSMEs to boost investment and the state's economy. “We urge the UP government to take steps for easing the availability of credit and industrial land to the MSMEs so that the sector grows to its potential,” he added.

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh governmentUP governmentUP investments

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

