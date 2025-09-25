UP aggregates 100,000 acre industrial land bank under $1-trillion roadmap

To boost its $1-trillion economy roadmap, the Uttar Pradesh government has aggregated an industrial land bank of 100,000 acres across the state.

The land has been assembled mainly by leading industrial development authorities, including the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA).

While some land is already available for allotment to industry, part of the inventory is in different stages of being equipped with essential infrastructure such as roads, power and drainage, said Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary (ACS), MSME & Export Promotion and Infrastructure & Industrial Development, in an interaction with Business Standard.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to identify at least 100 acres of industrial-grade land in each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. For FY26, the state has projected Rs 3 trillion in manufacturing investments, building on the Rs 2.81 trillion achieved in the previous year. “Not only manufacturing, the UP government is also focusing on promoting the services sector for investment, economic development and job creation,” Kumar added. Meanwhile, the state is targeting business leads worth more than Rs 10,000 crore for the MSME sector at the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 in Greater Noida.

The third edition of UPITS 2025 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The five-day event, from September 25–29, is aimed at fostering the themes of Made in UP and Brand UP. Kumar said UPITS 2024 had generated business leads worth Rs 10,000 crore, of which nearly Rs 2,000 crore of deals materialised. “We are sanguine that UPITS 2025, which has Russia as the partner country, will better last year’s milestones,” he added. In the backdrop of the recent reduction in goods and services tax (GST) slabs, both the state government and industry are confident of a boost to consumer spending in Uttar Pradesh.