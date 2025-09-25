Home / Industry / News / UP aggregates 100,000 acre industrial land bank under $1-trillion roadmap

UP aggregates 100,000 acre industrial land bank under $1-trillion roadmap

Uttar Pradesh has created a 100,000-acre industrial land bank, aims for Rs 3 trillion manufacturing investments in FY26, and is promoting MSMEs through UPITS 2025

National Industrial Classification, Industrial
premium
The state has also asked banks and financial institutions to increase credit flow in the UP market to capitalise on its large consumer base.
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
To boost its $1-trillion economy roadmap, the Uttar Pradesh government has aggregated an industrial land bank of 100,000 acres across the state.
 
The land has been assembled mainly by leading industrial development authorities, including the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA).
 
While some land is already available for allotment to industry, part of the inventory is in different stages of being equipped with essential infrastructure such as roads, power and drainage, said Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary (ACS), MSME & Export Promotion and Infrastructure & Industrial Development, in an interaction with Business Standard.
 
He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to identify at least 100 acres of industrial-grade land in each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
 
For FY26, the state has projected Rs 3 trillion in manufacturing investments, building on the Rs 2.81 trillion achieved in the previous year.
 
“Not only manufacturing, the UP government is also focusing on promoting the services sector for investment, economic development and job creation,” Kumar added.
 
Meanwhile, the state is targeting business leads worth more than Rs 10,000 crore for the MSME sector at the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 in Greater Noida.
 
The third edition of UPITS 2025 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The five-day event, from September 25–29, is aimed at fostering the themes of Made in UP and Brand UP.
 
Kumar said UPITS 2024 had generated business leads worth Rs 10,000 crore, of which nearly Rs 2,000 crore of deals materialised.
 
“We are sanguine that UPITS 2025, which has Russia as the partner country, will better last year’s milestones,” he added.
 
In the backdrop of the recent reduction in goods and services tax (GST) slabs, both the state government and industry are confident of a boost to consumer spending in Uttar Pradesh.
 
Looking to leverage positive market sentiment, Shriram Finance expects a 30 per cent business uptick in the state, which accounts for 10 per cent of its pan-India business.
 
“Last year, we had clocked Rs 18,000 crore business in UP,” said G M Jilani, joint managing director of the company.
 
The state has also asked banks and financial institutions to increase credit flow in the UP market to capitalise on its large consumer base.
 
Recently, CM Adityanath said that since GST is a consumer tax, Uttar Pradesh — India’s largest consumer market — would benefit the most.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India to attract $100 billion investments in green hydrogen by 2030: Joshi

Premium

Durga Puja 2025: Corporate sponsorship rises as brands return in force

TVS Motor to acquire Engines Engineering as it sets up global design centre

India's ₹70,000 cr bet on shipbuilding: Can it match China and Korea?

Thomas Cook India partners with Blinkit to deliver forex cards in minutes

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshLand bank

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story