Upcoming railway line will help Central India's economy: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh government officials estimate the railway line will save 46 million litres of diesel annually and reduce logistics cost by around Rs 514 crore

Indian Railways
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday approved four railway projects worth Rs 24,634 crore, including the Rs 2,223 crore Gondia-Dongargarh line.
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:29 PM IST
A fourth railway line between Gondia in Maharashtra and Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh will give “new energy” to Central India’s economy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said.
 
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday approved four railway projects worth Rs 24,634 crore, including the Rs 2,223 crore Gondia-Dongargarh line. The 84-km long line through Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh and Gondia is targeted to be completed in five years. As many as 138 major and minor bridges and a tunnel will be constructed.
 
“On completion of the project, additional freight traffic of approximately 30.6 million tonnes per annum will be possible,” said a state government official.
 
According to Chhattisgarh government officials, the project will help local trade and strengthen industries in Chhattisgarh by speeding up the transportation of raw materials and products.
 
Chhattisgarh government officials estimate the railway line will save 46 million litres of diesel annually and reduce logistics cost by around Rs 514 crore.
 
“The project will give new energy to the entire economy of Central India.” said Sai. It will speed up coal supply from Raigarh Mand, Korba and Ib Ghati mines to thermal power plants in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Vishnu Deo SaiIndustry NewsRailways Chhattisgarh

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

