US tariffs: Lenders mull revision in credit guarantees scheme for SMEs

With micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) being more vulnerable to trade tariff shocks, lenders are toying with the idea of suggesting revisions in terms for credit guarantee cover as part of the support package. The SMEs may have a relative advantage in sectors compared to competing countries like China, which face higher reciprocal tariffs. They would need incentives, bankers said.

A senior State Bank of India executive said, “The situation is evolving. We are keeping track of unfolding developments.” Some of the industries that may be impacted include textiles, auto parts and components, and gems and jewellery. SMEs in this segment have relatively limited capacity to absorb shocks and rework action plans. Such units may need support, and one of the steps could be tweaking the credit guarantees scheme to provide comfort to lenders to offer funding. This could be discussed with the Union government, bankers said.

Some industries in India may be better placed than enterprises in other competing nations that are facing higher tariffs, they added. Credit to micro and small units grew by 9.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 7.84 trillion in February 2025. Loans to medium-sized firms rose by 18.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3.52 trillion in February 2025, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. Apparently, there is already a one percentage point downward revision of the reciprocal tariff on India to 26 per cent. It would take a while to work out action plans to provide support. This would be done by holding discussions with stakeholders — industry organisations, units, and the government, two public sector executives said.

A top executive of a Delhi-based lender said the situation is fluid. The pharmaceuticals sector has been kept out of reciprocal tariffs. It is one of the biggest exporters now. The consistency of policy (from the US) is important. Textiles is another important sector. “Let us see in another 15 days’ time what is going to happen, and then we will have some discussion with corporate clients,” he added. Meanwhile, SBI in its research report on the likely impact of the US tariff said India’s exports to the US are only about 4 per cent of GDP, so the direct impact appears limited, though collateral impact from an overall global growth slowdown and heightened global financial volatility will take a toll going ahead.