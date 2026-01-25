Associate Sponsors

South Korean gaming major Krafton to launch 3 to 5 new titles in 2026

BGMI-maker Krafton plans to launch 3-5 new games in 2026 as it diversifies beyond battle royale and scales Indian IPs like Real Cricket globally

Earlier, Krafton India chief Sean (Hyunil) Sohn had stated that launching new games in addition to BGMI was a priority
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 7:20 PM IST
South Korean gaming major Krafton, developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is planning to launch three to five new titles in 2026, as it looks to expand beyond its flagship multiplayer battle royale game, which has over 240 million users in India.
 
Some games slated to be launched by Krafton this year have been under development internally for the past year, said Anuj Sahani, head of KIGI (Krafton India Gaming Incubator) and associate director, publishing, Krafton India.
 
“We’ll be launching a lot more games in 2026–27; probably three to five games will come out this year. We want to give Indian users the experience of different genres and styles of games, different styles of games; we’ll see how it works for Indian audiences,” Sahani told Business Standard.
 
The rollout of these games will be a mix of internal development and third-party publishing.
 
The move comes at a time when the company has acquired a controlling stake in game studio Nautilus Mobile, the maker of sports simulation game Real Cricket.
 
Apart from its popular game BGMI, Krafton India currently has other games such as CookieRun India, Garuda Saga, Road to Valor: Empires, Bullet Echo India and Archery King PVP Battle.
 
He explained that the focus was on growing the Real Cricket IP in 2026. Krafton India acquired a controlling stake in Nautilus for ₹118 crore last year.
 
“Over the last six months, we have been working with Nautilus on building certain technical frameworks in the game so that we can grow the game,” he said.
 
The firm plans to expand the game’s presence in countries where cricket is a popular sport.
 
“We would love to grow the game on a global scale, at least starting with cricket-playing nations. That’s where Real Cricket is going to grow,” he explained.
 
Earlier, Krafton India chief Sean (Hyunil) Sohn had stated that launching new games in addition to BGMI was a priority.
 
Game incubator
 
The KIGI (Krafton India Gaming Incubator) initiative has provided 10 studios across the country with financial support of up to $150,000 each since 2023.
 
The third cohort of the gaming incubator will start by April this year, with Krafton planning to incubate anywhere between six and 10 teams.
 
Many games across the previous two cohorts are being soft-launched and are slated to go live this year.
 
This season will provide studios with an additional budget for performance marketing and assistance via technical support, such as reviews of their game’s codebase.
 
“From the third cohort, we’ll also start with the code reviews. We will review the codebase and make sure that the code is expandable,” Sahani added.
 
Cumulatively, the company has provided around $1.5 million in financial support to early-stage studios through its own balance sheet as part of the incubator.
 
The company does not take any upfront equity in games to which it provides financial support.
 
“Only once the team starts generating certain revenue can they give back the money to us, or if Krafton does an investment, we can discount the amount,” Sahani explained, adding that any impact from firms not generating revenue is absorbed.
 
Last year, Krafton launched an India-focused Asian fund in partnership with Korean tech firm Naver and Mirae Asset, as it targets investments worth ₹6,000 crore in leading technology firms in the market.
 
The fund, called the Unicorn Growth Investment Fund, is designed as a large-scale growth fund, the company had said.
 

First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 7:20 PM IST

