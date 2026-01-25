Two reforms that rewired the India's electricity distribution sector

The near-magical turnaround in India’s electricity distribution sector — the power industry’s main revenue pillar — is almost entirely attributable to one government action taken three years ago: the automatic passthrough of fuel costs for distribution companies (discoms).

Implemented in December 2022, this single move addressed the long-standing issue of non-cost-reflective tariffs and helped discoms return to profitability in 2024-25 (FY25) after more than a decade.

Power procurement costs — with fuel as the largest component — account for 70–80 per cent of the total average cost of supply (ACS) and have long been the biggest obstacle in narrowing the gap between ACS and average revenue realised (ARR). That changed in December 2022, when the power ministry amended Rule 14 of the Electricity Rules, 2005, mandating adjustments to fuel and power purchase costs. The rule allows automatic monthly passthrough of fuel and power purchase adjustment surcharges to consumers, depoliticising tariff revisions.