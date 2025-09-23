Swiggy to sell Rapido shares worth ₹2,400 cr to MIH Investments, WestBridge

Bengaluru-based firm Swiggy's board has approved a stake sale in the ride-hailing startup Rapido to Netherlands-based MIH Investments One BV.

The food delivery major will sell 10 equity shares and 163,990 Series D compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) to MIH Investments for about ₹1,968 crore, and 35,958 Series D CCPS to WestBridge for ₹431 crore, according to an exchange filing.

With the planned stake sale to MIH Investments and WestBridge, Swiggy is set to raise around ₹2,399 crore from its holdings in Rapido.

MIH Investments One BV and MIH India Food Holdings BV (MIFH) are part of the Prosus group. In February 2025, Prosus, through its investment arm MIH Investments One BV, invested ₹250 crore in Rapido during its Series E funding round, acquiring about a 2.9 per cent stake. Prosus already held around 3-4 per cent in Rapido prior to this investment.

In April 2022, Swiggy invested approximately ₹1,020 crore in Rapido, acquiring a 12 per cent stake in the company. This investment was part of a Series D funding round that valued Rapido at around $827 million. Swiggy led this round, marking it as the company's largest single investment in a startup at that time. The deal was structured through the acquisition of 10 equity shares and 199,948 Series D CCPS in Rapido's parent company Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited. Rapido was founded in 2015 and operates as a bike taxi platform across multiple Indian cities. The company expanded into auto-rickshaw services and, more recently, into quick commerce and food delivery services. Over the years, Rapido has raised funding from several investors, including WestBridge Capital and existing venture capital firms, to expand its operations and diversify its service offerings.