Canadian subsurface engineering firm VZFOX set to enter Indian market

Canada-based subsurface engineering firm VZFOX on Thursday announced plans to enter the Indian market as the country looks to strengthen domestic energy production and reduce its high dependence on imported crude oil.

The company will focus on mature-field revitalisation, reservoir optimisation, Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and Improved Oil Recovery (IOR), injection and field redevelopment, while also supporting emerging carbon dioxide storage and Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) projects.

VZFOX said its work in reservoir characterisation, production and pressure analysis, compartment identification, injection optimisation, infill and recompletion screening, and EOR/IOR evaluation helps identify where additional recovery is possible and which interventions make the strongest technical and economic case.

“Currently, the brand is developing a focused technical team in India. They intend to establish their office in Bengaluru with a team of five members by the end of this year and organically expand the team as the business grows,” VZFOX said in a statement. The company has clients across North America and other markets and works alongside operator teams as a strategic and technical adviser, helping reduce subsurface uncertainty, challenge assumptions and connect reservoir understanding to field-development, capital and implementation decisions. Its work is centred on operators’ objectives, including improving recovery from existing fields, evaluating EOR and IOR opportunities, designing injection strategies, and advancing CCUS and carbon-storage projects.

“Our conversations with Indian oil and gas companies show that India has strong engineering capability. One of the opportunities we see is helping operators get more value from existing energy assets,” said Vick Saxon, managing partner and director, VZFOX. He added that Canada had built deep expertise in complex and mature reservoirs, supported by a strong technical ecosystem and regulatory framework, while India had scale, a large base of producing assets and a continuing need to strengthen domestic production, alongside growing investment in carbon management and lower-carbon development. “We want to complement these efforts by bringing our expertise directly to Indian energy projects. We see India as a long-term technical market, not a one-off trade mission opportunity,” Saxon said.

VZFOX was recently selected to join the Government of Canada’s Team Canada Trade Mission to India as part of the Canadian delegation focused on advancing clean technology and the energy transition in India. The company sees the trade mission as an entry point into India but does not intend to rush into the market by building a large team before understanding local opportunities, according to Vinay Kumar, executive director and senior adviser, VZFOX. “We plan to build a core team of 5 people in India to support our operations and expand this team as our impact grows. Right now, our priority is building a small number of meaningful relationships with Indian operators, engineering organisations, EPCs and project developers where our subsurface expertise can add value,” he said.