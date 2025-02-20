Walmart, Target start direct sourcing from Indian toy majors in FY25

The toy industry is no longer child’s play in India. The country is not traditionally known for toy exports, but this financial year seems to be turning the tide for Indian toy exports. As part of the China Plus One policy, global retail giants like Walmart Inc. and Target Corporation have, for the first time, started sourcing Indian brands of toys, said industry sources. Interestingly, Walmart is planning to triple it's sourcing from india to $10 billion by 2027, and the diversification to toys is seen as a step towards that.

This comes at a time when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting Budget 2025, announced a national action plan to make India a global hub for toy manufacturing. Though global toy brands like Hasbro, Mattel, Spin Master, and Early Learning Centre were already doing contract manufacturing in India, this is the first time that products of domestic players like Funskool India are in demand by global retail majors. Interestingly, Italian majors like Dream Plast, Microplast, and Incas are also looking at India for contract manufacturing.

“We are strongly building our Indian brands. Now, the biggest retailers in the world, like Walmart, are coming directly to us. They have picked big volumes of three or four of our items this financial year. This month, a team from Target in the US was here visiting our factories. They have shown good interest in our factories. Our factory in Ranipet is much better than many of the units in Vietnam,” said K.A. Shabir, chief executive officer (CEO) of Funskool India, owned by tyre maker MRF and Associates. Funskool also reportedly supplies to international toy majors such as Spin Master, Early Learning Centre, Flair, and Drumond Park Games.

According to industry players, the factors that worked in favour of Indian companies include government regulations like the mandatory requirement of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for the sale of toys in India and an increase in the basic customs duty from 20 per cent to 70 per cent. Prior to the BIS regulation, India's dependence on China for toys was 94 per cent, which has now decreased to around 60 per cent.

“The Indian toy industry is booming with the help of the government. In the last few years, not just our quality improved, but we are becoming competitive in terms of packaging and pricing too. Hence, companies like Walmart and Target have now started sourcing directly from Indian manufacturers, rather than depending on third parties,” said Ajay Aggarwal, president of the Toy Association of India (TAI), a body of around 6,000 toy manufacturing units in India. To boost the industry, the government is coming up with clusters that focus on eco-friendly and sustainable toys. Major countries that import toys from India include the US, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, and Australia, which account for over 70 per cent of the country’s exports.

In the last five years, from 2019-20 to 2023-24, India’s toy exports increased from $109 million in 2019-20 to $152 million in 2023-24. Similarly, due to government measures like the rise in customs duty and quality control measures, imports also dipped from $304 million to $65 million during the same period. The major products exported from India include soft toy dolls, sports toys, building development toys, educational toys (including board games and puzzles), musical toys, and electronic items.

According to a report by IMARC, the toy industry in India was valued at $1.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate of 10.6 per cent during 2024-2032. It was on January 1, 2021, that India banned the sale of toys that are not certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). On the other hand, to support the domestic industry, the government raised the basic customs duty on toys from 20 per cent to 60 per cent in February 2020. This was further increased to 70 per cent in March 2023.