Home / Industry / News / Weather changes drove Indian pharma market growth to 5.2% in May

Weather changes drove Indian pharma market growth to 5.2% in May

Anti-infectives, respiratory therapy areas clock double-digit value growth

pharma medicine drugs
Representative Picture
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 9:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 5.2 per cent in May 2024, aided by a double-digit value growth in anti-infectives (12 per cent) and respiratory therapy areas (10.2 per cent) due to sudden change in weather across the country, according to market research firm Pharmarack.

Excessive summer heat led to a spurt in common pulmonology issues like bronchitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and emphysema, leading to 10 per cent growth for respiratory therapy areas, according to Pharmarack.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“Anti-infective drugs saw increased usage as more cases of fungal infections, upper respiratory tract infections, and fever were reported,” the report added.


Growth in the moving annual turnover (MAT, which is the previous 12 months’ turnover) for IPM between June 2023 and May 2024 stood at 7.3 per cent, leading to a total turnover of a little over Rs 2 trillion, while volumes in the domestic market dipped 0.5 per cent.

The MAT of leading therapies such as cardiac, gastro-intestinal, and anti-infectives have shown relatively robust volume growth at 8.9 per cent, 7.5 per cent, and 7.4 per cent, respectively. Together, the three therapy areas constitute 37.5 per cent of IPM.

While top players registered modest monthly value growth in the domestic market, players such as Fourrts (33.9 per cent), Hetero (25.1 per cent), USV (17 per cent), Alembic (13 per cent), and Macleods (12.7 per cent) posted significant monthly value growth among top 40 companies in the IPM in May 2024.
 
USV’s anti-diabetic drug Glycomet GP and GSK’s antibiotic drug Augmentin continued to be the top-selling medicine brands for May 2024, with sales of Rs 70.1 crore and Rs 64.5 crore, respectively.

Also Read

T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: New York weather hourly forecast & rain prediction

IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru weather hourly forecast & rain prediction

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Centurion weather forecast today

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2: Centurion weather forecast on Dec 27

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3: Centurion weather forecast on Dec 27

BPCL divestment completely off the table, says Hardeep Singh Puri

IT ministry to meet industry over draft digital competition law on Jun 13

Pharma's eco pill: Sustainable packaging as new prescription for planet

Steel demand expected to grow in range of 9-12% in FY25: Ind-Ra report

Electric vehicle owners can soon sell surplus battery power back to grids

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Pharma sectorPharma industryweather warning

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story