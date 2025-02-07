38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela: Check date, timing, tickets, more

Surajkund Mela 2025: The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, one of the largest crafts fairs in the world, started today, February 7, 2025, in Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana. The festival will last till February 23 and feature regional and international crafts, handlooms, traditions and some mouth-watering multi-cuisine food for the visitors.

The Mela is organised by Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with union ministries of tourism, textiles, culture and external affairs and it attracts over a million Indian and international visitors.

The Surajkund Mela is special for various reasons like handcrafted products, live cultural performances, and the presence of national and international artisans. The fair is also a great platform for artisans who want to show their craftsmanship.

38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela: Date, venue and timing

Dates: February 7 to 23, 2025

Venue: Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana

Timings: 10:30 AM – 8:30 PM daily

Over 1000 stalls will be present in the Mela presenting a wide array of handicrafts, textiles, and cultural artefacts.

The Mela is being organised in multiple sections representing various Indian states and allows visitors Indian rich artistic and heritage.

How to purchase tickets for Surajkund Mela?

The Mela organisers partnered with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the first time to streamline ticket sales. People who are interested in purchasing the tickets sales can buy tickets through multiple channels:

Online: Interested visitors can buy tickets through the DMRC mobile app.

Interested visitors can buy tickets through the DMRC mobile app. Metro stations: Offline tickets will be available at all metro stations from Friday to February 23, between 9 am and 6 pm, and at the Mela venue.

Offline tickets will be available at all metro stations from Friday to February 23, between 9 am and 6 pm, and at the Mela venue. On-site: Tickets can also be purchased directly at the venue gates.

Tickets can also be purchased directly at the venue gates. Special counters: For hassle-free access, additional ticket booths are set up at key entry points.

The collaboration between DMRC and Mela organisers is expected to boost attendees and ensure a seamless experience from ticket purchase to entry.

38th Surajkund Mela 2025: Ticket price

The ticket price on weekdays is Rs 120 per person, while for weekends the price is Rs 180 per person.

Surajkund Mela 2025: Parking and transportation

People who are heading to the Mela can use DMRC parking facilities which are available 24/7 at select metro stations, and from there, they can take public transport.

Shuttle service will also be available from the nearest metro stations to the Mela venue.

Parking lots with security and assistance are also being set up near the fairground.

It is recommended to use public transport or carpooling services to avoid traffic congestion, especially on weekends.

38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela: Key highlights

Live cultural performances

The Surajkund Mela chaupals (open-air theatres) will feature live performances by folk artists, dance troupes, and musicians from all over the country.

The main Chaupal will host a cultural program which includes dance forms like Bhangra, Kathak, and Odissi, as well as musical performances.

Puppet shows, storytelling sessions, and interactive folk performances are likely to be the key attractions throughout the day.

The cultural shows will offer a great experience to visitors as it is a perfect blend of art, tradition, and entertainment.

India's Handicraft Heritage

Craftsmen from all over the country will come to this Mela and show their handmade products. Visitors can explore and purchase the following things:

Handwoven textiles – Including Pashmina shawls, Bandhani sarees, and Kalamkari prints.

Jewellery and metalwork – Crafted with precision using techniques like Kundan and Meenakari.

Intricate pottery and ceramics – Featuring designs inspired by traditional art forms.

Wooden handicrafts and carvings – Showcasing stunning craftsmanship from different regions.

Authentic cuisine and food court

The Mela also offers a diverse range of cussing at the multi-cuisine food court making it one of the best places for food lovers.

One can also taste delicacies from different states like Rajasthani Dal Baati Churma, Punjab’s Amritsari Kulcha, South Indian dosas, and Bengali sweets.

International food stalls will also be present, serving global favourites.

Special organic and traditional food stalls are also placed in the Mela highlighting local flavours and age-old cooking techniques.

Special Heritage Craft Area