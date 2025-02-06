Valentine's Week 2025 list: Check the full schedule, meaning of each day

Valentine's Week, which is a week of love, is celebrated from February 7th to 14th, and this is the perfect time to celebrate love in all forms. This week is an occasion to show love to people, who are close to you and appreciate their presence in your life.

This is the week when you will show your friends, family and other people the love and value they hold in your life. Here's all you need to know to make the most of this love-filled week.

Complete Valentine's Week

1. Rose Day (February 7)

Valentine's week begins with Rose Day. Traditionally, roses play a key role when it comes to expressing your emotions. There are different colours of roses and each symbolizes different feelings – red for love, yellow for friendship, and pink for admiration.

2. Propose Day (February 8)

Propose Day encourages individuals to express their feelings openly to the people they love. It's the perfect opportunity to confess your love or deepen your relationship by proposing to someone special, whether it’s through words, gestures, or a heartfelt message.

3. Chocolate Day (February 9)

On Chocolate Day, people exchange chocolates as a symbol of sweetness and affection. Chocolate has long been a favorite treat, and gifting it on this day is a simple yet meaningful gesture of love.

4. Teddy Day (February 10)

Teddy Day is all about giving teddy bears, a symbol of comfort and warmth. A cute teddy bear acts as a reminder of love and care, making it a thoughtful gift to express affection toward your loved ones.

5. Promise Day (February 11)

Promise Day is dedicated to making promises and commitments to each other. It’s a day to renew your vows, offer reassurance, and make promises that demonstrate your love and loyalty, deepening your bond.

6. Hug Day (February 12)

Hug Day encourages physical affection through a simple hug, which is a universal sign of love, care, and support. A hug can convey what words often cannot, making it an essential part of Valentine’s Week celebrations.

7. Kiss Day (February 13)

Kiss Day symbolises romance and intimacy. It's a day to celebrate the physical and emotional connection between partners through a kiss, whether it's a soft peck or a passionate gesture, to show affection.

8. Valentine's Day (February 14)

The culmination of Valentine’s Week is Valentine’s Day itself, a global celebration of love. Couples exchange gifts, share experiences, and reaffirm their commitment to one another. It’s the day to truly express your love, gratitude, and appreciation.

Valentine Week Calendar 2025