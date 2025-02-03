Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan opened for public visitors from February 2

From February 2 to March 30, 2025, nature lovers will be able to witness the beauty of the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan (formerly the Mughal Gardens) during the spring season. While Monday would be reserved for maintenance, the gardens will be accessible to the public for the rest of the six days a week, the President's Secretariat said.

Both tourists and nature enthusiasts find this lovely garden to be their favourite site, where they can enjoy stunning, vibrant flowers surrounded by magnificent landscape architecture and a peaceful environment in the centre of the nation's capital.

Amrit Udyan 2025: Important dates and timings

With the exception of Mondays, the gardens will be opened to the public for the whole week. So, the gardens are open for exploration every day from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Apart from the Mondays, the below dates are also closed due to the following reasons:

• February 5, 2025: Delhi Legislative Assembly polling.

• February 20-21, 2025: Visitors' Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

• March 14, 2025: Holi celebrations.

2025 Amrit Udyan: Special Days

Additionally, Amrit Udyan provides unique access days for various groups, enabling a more customised experience:

• March 26, 2025: Differently-abled persons.

• March 27, 2025: Personnel from defence, paramilitary, and police forces.

• March 28, 2025: Women and tribal women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

• March 29, 2025: Senior citizens.

Amrit Udyan 2025: Tickets and Entry Details

All visitors can enter Amrit Udyan for free, however, because the space is limited, reservations are strongly suggested in advance, particularly on weekends and special access days. There are two ways to gain access:

• Pre-booking: Book your free tickets online via the official website at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.

• Walk-in Entry: Visitors can enter without booking tickets as it depends on crowd levels.

Amrit Udyan 2025: Steps to Book Online Tickets

1. Go to Rashtrapati Bhavan's official webpage.

2. Choose the option for a Mughal Garden Visit (During Udyanotsav).

3. Enter the necessary information (name, visit date, etc.).

4. To register, send in a photo ID (free of charge).

5. Get your access pass and confirm your reservation.

Hurry! Slots are limited, particularly on weekends and days with special access. Purchase your tickets right now.

2025 Amrit Udhyan: Nearest Metro Stations for Rashtrapati Bhavan

• Central Secretariat Metro Station (2.0 km)

• Shivaji Stadium Metro Station (2.0 km)

• A free shuttle service operates from Gate No 4 of Central Secretariat Metro Station to the garden entrance, available from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM daily.

Amrit Udhyan 2025: Points to remember while booking

• Before they can reach areas outside Gate No 35, walk-in visitors must register at the Registration/Information Center or Self-Service Kiosks.

• Hourly slots are available for online reservations.

• To make reservations online, you must have a mobile number. A single booking from a single mobile number is allowed.

• It is possible to make reservations for up to 30 guests at once.

Amrit Udhyan 2025: Entry details

1. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Gate No. 35 on North Avenue Road will be the entrance to the Gardens.

2. To reduce the amount of paper used, guests who make reservations online are asked to save their digital visitor pass on their phone.

3. Visitors must show up at the entry gate within the time window they have reserved.

4. In addition to a valid government ID, visitors must provide their visiting pass.

2025 Amrit Udhyan: Allowed/ Restricted Items

1. Mobile phones are permitted during the Gardens visit.

2. Visitors are permitted to carry wallets, handbags, purses, and water and milk bottles for babies and umbrellas.

3. Eatables/ Backpacks/ Cameras/ Video Cameras / Paan/ Gutka/ Cigarettes/ are not permitted inside the Gardens.

4. Carrying arms and ammunition is strictly banned.

5. All rules including those related to security, displayed/announced at the Entry.

Amrit Udhyan 2025: Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav (Special Showcase)

Rashtrapati Bhavan will hold the Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which honours the rich customs and heritage of Southern India, from March 6 to 9, 2025, as part of the Amrit Udyan Utsav. Exploring the displays and performances showcasing South India's vibrant culture is made possible by this cultural festival. To ensure a memorable experience, schedule your visit around these times.

Amrit Udhyan: Overview

The Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website states that Amrit Udyan, which occupies a sizable 15-acre plot of land, is frequently and rightfully described as the centre of the institution. East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden were all part of it at first.

Additional gardens, including Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam, were created under the administrations of former Presidents Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind.