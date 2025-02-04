World Cancer Day 2025: Date, history, theme, significance and more

To increase awareness and educate people about the prevention, detection, and treatment of this deadly illness, February 4 is designated as World Cancer Day every year. With about 10 million deaths from the disease in 2022, cancer is the leading cause of death globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)

On this day, individuals and organizations from all over the world unite to highlight the significance of early detection, improved screening, cutting-edge treatment options, and more robust international efforts in the fight against cancer.

World Cancer Day: History

On February 4, 1999, during the World Summit against Cancer in Paris, World Cancer Day was first declared. World Cancer Day was formally established the next year, on February 4, 2000, when the Charter of Paris against Cancer was signed during the World Summit against Cancer for the New Millennium.

In addition to addressing important issues including cancer care, research, and treatment advancements, this charter highlights the necessity of international cooperation in the fight against cancer.

World Cancer Day 2025: Theme

The theme of World Cancer Day 2025, “United by Unique”, highlights the value of individualised, patient-centered care in the fight against cancer. It highlights how important it is to personalise treatment to each patient's unique needs.

This theme is part of a three-year campaign that will focus on the individual experiences of cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers between 2025 and 2027. The project advocates for more individualised treatment methods while attempting to promote empathy, compassion, and diversity in cancer care.

World Cancer Day 2025: Significance

In addition to promoting prevention, early detection, and efficient treatment to lower deaths, World Cancer Day serves as a significant worldwide platform for raising awareness of all forms of cancer.

Additionally, it serves as a reminder to people, governments, and organisations to collaborate in order to lessen the damage that cancer has on people, families, and communities worldwide.

World Cancer Day 2025: Types of Cancer

Based on the cells' place of origin, cancer is divided into five groups. They are:

• The skin or the tissues surrounding or enclosing internal organs are the sites of Carcinomas.

• In connective tissues such as bone, cartilage, muscle, fat, and blood vessels, sarcoma can grow.

• Bone marrow and other places that produce blood cells are where leukemia starts.

• Cells of the immune system are the site of lymphoma and myeloma.

• Known as central nervous system malignancies, brain and spinal cord cancers start in the brain and spinal cord's cells.