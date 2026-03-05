International Women's Day 2026: Why this year's Give to Gain theme matters

International Women’s Day (IWD) is marked worldwide on March 8 to honour the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The 2026 theme, ‘Give to Gain’, highlights the importance of generosity and collaboration in building a more equal and supportive society for women and girls.

The purpose of Women's Day is to celebrate the accomplishments of women and girls in all spheres of life, including the workplace, education, politics, and culture. It is also an opportunity to discuss the need for fair chances and equal rights.

What does the Women's Day 2026 theme mean?

The IWD 2026 'Give to Gain' theme promotes giving and teamwork. The campaign was started with the principles of collaboration, generosity, and gender equality.

What is the significance of the 2026 Women's Day theme? The International Women's Day 2026 theme, 'Give to Gain', promotes the values of generosity, cooperation and collective progress. The campaign highlights that supporting women and advancing gender equality can lead to broader social and economic benefits for everyone. The idea behind the theme is that when women are empowered in fields such as education, leadership, entrepreneurship, science, arts and politics, it contributes to stronger communities and shared prosperity. By encouraging collaboration and equal opportunities, the campaign aims to foster inclusive growth and positive change across societies.

The United Nations theme for 2026 — "Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls" — highlights the need to remove structural barriers that hinder gender equality. The theme calls for concrete action and urges individuals, organisations and governments to make meaningful investments in the empowerment of women and girls. More about the International Women's Day 2026 theme In the US and around the world, International Women's Day is a significant occasion promoting gender equality. The United Nations' urgent call, "Rights," serves as the focal point of this year's celebration. Justice, action, and support for all women and girls.