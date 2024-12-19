Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Christmas special: 7 Best Secret Santa gifts to give to your colleagues

Playing Secret Santa is a fantastic way to bring happiness to the office. The important thing is to keep the gifts lively and fun regardless of whether you go for a useful or something unusual gift

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Dec 19 2024 | 1:28 PM IST
The Office Secret Santa Party, one of the most eagerly awaited occasions in every office, is upon us as the holiday season approaches! Although the idea of giving your colleague a gift anonymously is exciting, it may occasionally be difficult to choose the ideal gift, particularly if you do not know them well.
 
Finding the ideal present for your co-workers may be enjoyable and difficult, depending on how large or tiny your company is. Giving something kind, distinctive, and, of course, reasonably priced is the aim. Your colleague will adore these charming, considerate, and entertaining Secret Santa gift suggestions that we have put together for Christmas 2024.  ALSO READ: Christmas 2024: Why the festival started to be celebrated on December 25

Christmas 2024: Budget friendly secret Santa gifts for your colleagues this season 

Customised stationary
 
Personalized stationery is a considerate and useful present for colleagues who enjoy writing or who are organized. Their names or initials can be engraved on personalized notebooks, pencils, or even desk organizers. It is a unique gift that does not break the wallet.
 
Desk plants 
 
An easy-to-maintain desk plant can bring some greenery into a coworker's space. Low-maintenance plants that can add color to their desk or cubicle, such as air plants or succulents, make wonderful presents. They also help to create a peaceful environment.
 
Power banks 

For tech-savvy friends or colleagues who appreciate staying connected, this gift is ideal. It is a considerate and useful method to demonstrate your concern for their convenience. Whether they are travelling, working remotely, or experiencing the outdoors, these portable devices guarantee that their devices never run out of battery.
 
Gourmet snack treat
 
Why not give your co-workers a festive, gourmet version of their favourite munchies if you know what they like? A small gift basket with cookies, specialty chocolates or even savory foods can be assembled. A handcrafted gift bag filled with baked foods is always a hit if you are feeling creative. 
 
Personalised Gift cards
 
A gift card to a well-known retailer or coffee shop is always a good option if you are unsure of your co-worker's interests or tastes. It is adaptable and lets them choose what they truly desire, be it a cosy jumper, a new book or coffee for those early mornings. 
 
Organiser set
 
With a chic and useful little organizer set, you may assist your colleague in keeping their workplace organized. Small pens, paper clips, and other desk supply containers or even a desktop tray to store documents and business cards could be examples of this.
 
Vouchers
 
Sometimes a voucher rather than a physical item makes the best gift. Consider giving your colleague a small voucher or coupon to enjoy during the holidays if you want to raise your Secret Santa game. This could be a coupon for an online course or a ticket to a nearby event.
 
First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

