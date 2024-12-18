Christmas 2024 Date, 25 Dec 2025: Christmas is one of the most popular festivals around the world, celebrated every year on December 25th to honour the birth of Jesus Christ. Jesus is regarded by Christians as the Son of God, whose teachings and sacrifices have influenced the spiritual development of humanity.

But many people have always wondered why December 25th came to be celebrated as Christmas, and when it really started to be celebrated on this day. There are fascinating beliefs and customs surrounding the history of Christmas and its roots on this particular date.

Since the Bible is actually quiet on the day or season when Mary gave birth to Jesus in Bethlehem, different Christian communities celebrated Christmas on different dates in the early years of Christianity, such as January 6 and March 25. In order to better grasp it, let us learn more about it.

3 significant reasons on why Christmas is celebrated on December 25?

Reason 1- The Mother Mary decision

During the reign of Constantine, the first Christian Roman emperor, in 336 AD, the custom of celebrating Jesus' birth on December 25 is thought to have begun. According to one theory, Mary, the mother of Jesus, was made aware on March 25 that she would become pregnant. Jesus was born on December 25th, nine months from this date.

Reason 2- The Pagans

According to the history, the Church chose December 25th as the date because it coincided with pagan holidays. It is argued that the Church believed that if Christmas was viewed as a substitute for their pagan holiday, more people would accept it. But it was not until the 12th century that this actual theory was put forward. This does not imply that the pagan connection is untrue, but that this was not stated as the reason for the selection of this date for Christmas celebrations.

Reason 3- The Annunciation/Crucifixion Connection

Another reason that is cited for 25th December being celebrated as Christmas has to do with the passing of Jesus. Based on the date of the Passover, Tertullian concluded that Jesus died on March 25. Since March 25th is precisely nine months ahead of December 25th, December 25th was chosen as the day when Christ was born.

Early Christian tradition held that the day of Jesus' death coincided with the Annunciation, on which Gabriel told Mary that she would become pregnant with the Holy Spirit and give birth to the Messiah. For this reason, pictures of a new-born Jesus holding a cross or with a cross in the background are frequently found in artwork depicting the annunciation. Jesus was born as God's lamb, to be sacrificed in order to atone for the world's sin.

Christmas 2024: Significance of the festival

For Christians, Christmas has great religious and cultural significance. It honours the birth of Jesus Christ, who is thought to have come to earth to save humanity. His teachings placed a strong focus on sacrifice, love, and compassion. Christians hold that the birth of Jesus changed the world, bringing happiness and hope in place of greed and evil.

Christmas is also a time to commemorate the sacrifices made by Jesus, especially his crucifixion and resurrection. Carol singing, religious services, and prayers are used to commemorate these occasions.