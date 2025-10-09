Home / Lifestyle / Karwa Chauth 2025: Top 5 gifts to surprise your wife, from gold to mobile

Karwa Chauth: TThis year, Karwa Chauth falls on October 10.The festival celebrates love and devotion, as women fast for their partners while husbands surprise them with thoughtful last-minute gifts.

Karwa Chauth 2025 date
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Karwa Chauth Gift Idea for Wife: Karwa Chauth falls on October 10 this year, marking a day of love and devotion for married couples. Women fast for their husbands’ well-being, and after sighting the moon through a sieve, husbands help them break the fast with the first sip of water and a bite of food, a heartfelt symbol of togetherness and blessings.
 
Go beyond traditional gifts this Karwa Chauth and surprise your wife with thoughtful presents that add value to both her life and your home. These modern, practical gifts blend love with usefulness, showing how much you care while making everyday life smarter, easier, and more meaningful.   

Top 5 last-minute gift ideas this Karwachauth 2025, from gold to mobile

Customised Gold Coin
 
Giving gold coins on Karwa Chauth is a deeply meaningful custom that has its roots in Hinduism and goes beyond just financial gain. A personalised hallmarked gold coin, which represents a stable future and the enduring power of your marriage, is the perfect Karwa Chauth gift for your wife.
 
Smartphone for smart wives
 
Think about getting your wife a new smartphone, smart accessories, or personalised things if you want to get her a mobile-related gift. The newest iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixels, and unusual devices like folding phones or digital photo frames are popular options.
 
Motorola Edge for powerful performance
 
The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G, which retails for Rs 20,999, is a fashionable and feature-rich smartphone that is ideal as a high-end gift. Perfect for recording every holiday moment, it has a 50MP dual rear camera, a 32MP front camera, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It guarantees smooth operation all day long thanks to its Dimensity 7400 processor, 68W rapid charger, and 5500mAh battery.
 
Realme P3 Pro 5G for Stylish, Sturdy, and Smart
 
The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and glow-in-the-dark design make the Realme P3 Pro 5G (Rs 21,999) unique. It is ideal for heavy users due to its 6000mAh battery and 80W rapid charging, and the Sony IMX896 OIS camera takes beautiful pictures. It is made to last and is IP69 dust and water-resistant, making it a stylish and long-lasting gift for your special someone. 
 
QCY SP7 Bluetooth Speaker that moves with you
 
The QCY SP7 Bluetooth Speaker (Rs 5,499) offers 40W sound output and quad-driver clarity for music-loving couples. It is perfect for both indoor and outdoor celebrations thanks to its Bluetooth 5.3, IPX7 waterproof rating, and 14-hour battery life. Perfect for romantic evenings or joyful gatherings, the RGB lighting effects and QCY Smart App EQ control create a vibrant, party-ready ambience. 
 

Topics :Traditional festivalsHindu mythologyfestivals

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

