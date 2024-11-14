World Diabetes Day 2024: Theme, history and best winter foods for patients

Every year on November 14, the World Diabetes Day (WDD) is observed to increase the awareness of diabetes, a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) organise the event, which focuses on diabetes prevention, health risks, and managing and living well with the disease.

Every year, the theme for World Diabetes Day shifts, frequently focusing on important topics like nutrition, physical activity, mental health, or access to healthcare for people with diabetes.

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes mellitus, also known as diabetes, is a metabolic disease marked by consistently elevated blood sugar levels. Diabetes is a chronic illness in which the body either produces insufficient amounts of insulin or is unable to use the insulin that it does produce efficiently.

The pancreas secretes the hormone insulin, which is crucial for controlling blood sugar levels. Blood sugar levels can rise and cause issues with the heart, kidneys, feet, and eyes if insulin is not functioning properly.

World Diabetes Day 2024: Theme

The theme for this year is "Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps," highlights our commitment to reducing the risk of diabetes and making sure that everyone with the disease has access to equitable, thorough, reasonably priced, and high-quality care.

What is the history of World Diabetes Day?

The IDF and WHO established World Diabetes Day in 1991 in response to growing global concerns about diabetes as a major health concern. By adopting Resolution 61/225 in 2006, the UN formally recognized WDD and identified diabetes as a global health concern. The date, November 14, was selected because it is the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin with Charles Best in 1921. This finding transformed diabetes from a deadly illness to one that can now be controlled.

What is the significance of World Diabetes Day?

In order to increase awareness of the effects of diabetes on people, families, and healthcare systems around the world, World Diabetes Day is essential. It emphasises how crucial early detection, appropriate medical treatment, and lifestyle modifications are to the management of diabetes.

More From This Section

Additionally, WDD provides a platform for advocates and health organisations to campaign for policy changes that promote affordable and easily accessible diabetes care, especially for disadvantaged groups.

WDD is more important than ever in promoting a healthier lifestyle and teaching people about preventative measures to fight the diabetes epidemic, especially in light of the significant increase in diabetes incidence.

Top 5 best winter foods for diabetic patients

Sweet potatoes- For diabetics, sweet potatoes are a wintertime favourite because they contain complex carbohydrates that break down gradually, avoiding sudden blood sugar rises.

Green leafy vegetable- Rich in iron, magnesium, and fibre, this leafy green vegetable helps to improve metabolic health and control blood sugar.

Carrots- Carrots are good for diabetics since they are low in carbohydrates and high in beta-carotene and fibre.

Oats- With a low glycemic index and a high fibre content, particularly beta-glucan, which inhibits the absorption of glucose, oats make a hearty breakfast choice for chilly mornings.

Beetroot- A nutrient-dense winter vegetable that is high in fibre and antioxidants is beetroot. It supports cardiovascular health and lowers insulin resistance, both of which are critical for diabetics.