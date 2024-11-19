International Men's Day 2024: All about the importance of men in society

In addition to honouring men's socioeconomic, cultural, and political accomplishments, International Men's Day, celebrated on November 19, attempts to increase public awareness of men's health. It also encourages men to be role models by highlighting the good contributions they make to society.

The men's rights activist Uma Challa has been instrumental in making the event more well-known in India. Ms. Challa, a mother of two, established a number of organisations and brought International Men's Day to India in 2007. Despite her initial ignorance of the date's origin, she concentrated her efforts on bringing attention to concerns that males suffer, such as reported biases and abuse.

International Men's Day 2024: Theme

Every year on November 19, International Men's Day is celebrated; this year, it falls on Tuesday. "Positive Male Role Models," the 2024 theme emphasises the value of encouraging candid discussions about men's mental health and developing safe spaces where men can flourish.

International Men's Day: History

Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, a scholar from Trinidad, was responsible for the creation of International Men's Day in 1992. His goal was to establish a day that would honour men's accomplishments and talents while bringing attention to important topics such as gender-based violence, male health, and the value of positive male role models. The concept immediately gained traction throughout the world, and nations began observing it through festivals, debates, and awareness-raising initiatives.

International Men's Day 2024: Significance

In addition to highlighting men's well-being, International Men's Day honours the beneficial contributions males make to society. It offers a forum for talking about important topics including mental health, challenge myths, and promoting gender equality. The day promotes open communication and builds networks of support for men by addressing cultural pressures and emphasising the value of healthy male role models. Its ultimate goal is to make the world a more caring and inclusive place where everyone's happiness and talents are valued.