Women's Day 2025: Theme, history, significance and all you need to know

International Women's Day is observed on March 8 every year to honor women's accomplishments, increase awareness of gender equality, and promote women empowerment. This international occasion provides a forum for promoting women's rights and showcasing their contributions to society, the economy, culture, and politics.

The day is an important occasion to bring attention to inequalities faced by women and promote a future in which they enjoy equal rights and opportunities.

Women's Day 2025: When is International Women's Day?

Every year on March 8, Women's Day is observed. This year, it falls on Saturday. The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most progressive and universally accepted global framework for women's and girls' rights, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, making it particularly noteworthy.

In terms of legal protection, service accessibility, youth involvement, and a shift in societal norms, stereotypes, and outdated beliefs, the declaration revolutionised the agenda for women's rights.

Women's Day 2025: Theme

International Women's Day in 2025 will have the theme "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment." In order to achieve a feminist future in which all people are treated equally, this year's theme urges action to unlock equal rights, power, and opportunities for women.

According to the UN, educating the youth of the next generation, especially young women and teenage girls—to be change agents for the long term is essential to this ambition.

2025 Women's Day: History and significance

Women's Day has its roots in the early 1900s, when labor movements voiced their disapproval against poor working conditions amid rapid industrialisation. In the meantime, the United States created National Women's Day in 1909. Clara Zetkin came up with the concept of International Women's Day in 1910, and the first commemorations were conducted in several nations in 1911.

Since 1917, when Russian women went on strike, March 8 has been observed as International Women's Day. Last but not least, International Women's Day gained even more international recognition in 1975 when it was legally recognised by the UN. By promoting dialogue on laws and social mores that affect women's lives, International Women's Day guarantees worldwide unity among women from all walks of life.