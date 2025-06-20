International Yoga Day 2025: 17 world records that show Yoga's global rise

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. This year, the theme for the Yoga Day is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which emphasises yoga’s holistic benefits for individual well-being, community health, and environmental sustainability.
It highlights how yoga can address pressing global challenges such as pandemics, climate change, and lifestyle-related diseases by fostering both physical vitality and ecological mindfulness.
To promote awareness and national participation, the flagship event, Yoga Sangam, will mobilise 100,000 centres across India for synchronised mass yoga demonstrations.
Additionally, ten unique events will commemorate yoga’s diverse essence:
- Yoga Bandhan
- Yoga Park
- Yoga Samavesh (for underprivileged and special groups)
- Yoga Prabhava
- Yoga Connect
- Harit Yoga
- Yoga Unplugged
- Yoga Mahakumbh
- Samyoga
Each of these initiatives aims to engage communities through meaningful activities centred on yoga’s transformative power.
Guinness World Records in Yoga
Since the inaugural International Yoga Day in 2015, yoga-themed Guinness World Records have served as a testament to its global appeal and diversity. The first celebration in New Delhi made history by setting two records:
- Largest yoga session with 35,985 participants
- Most nationalities (84) were represented in a single yoga event
These milestones have inspired a series of record-breaking efforts over the years, reflecting the inclusive and imaginative spirit of yoga worldwide.
Here are 17 Guinness World Records in Yoga:
Akshar Yoga Kendraa to attempt 12 Guinness World Records
In 2025, Akshar Yoga Kendraa plans to mark International Yoga Day by attempting 12 Guinness World Records in Yogasanas at Palace Grounds, with participation from 2,500 individuals representing over 30 countries.
Recognised by India’s Ministry of AYUSH, the organisation has already achieved nine world records and aims to continue its legacy.
The event will include a wide range of participants — defence personnel, students, working professionals, and specially-abled individuals. Distinguished guests such as Shivarudra Swamiji of Belimath, former Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh will also be present to support the initiative.