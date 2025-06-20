Friday, June 20, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / International Yoga Day 2025: 17 world records that show Yoga's global rise

International Yoga Day 2025: 17 world records that show Yoga's global rise

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. Akshar Yoga Kendraa is set to attempt 12 Guinness World Records this year. Check the list of 17 unique Guinness World Records

International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. This year, the theme for the Yoga Day is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which emphasises yoga’s holistic benefits for individual well-being, community health, and environmental sustainability. 
 
It highlights how yoga can address pressing global challenges such as pandemics, climate change, and lifestyle-related diseases by fostering both physical vitality and ecological mindfulness.
 
To promote awareness and national participation, the flagship event, Yoga Sangam, will mobilise 100,000 centres across India for synchronised mass yoga demonstrations. 
 
 
Additionally, ten unique events will commemorate yoga’s diverse essence:

Also Read

Eye excercise

Yoga for eye health: Natural ways to ease screen strain and boost focus

Modi, Narendra Modi, Yoga, Modi Yoga

PM Modi to join massive International Yoga Day event in Andhra on June 21

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi on two-day visit to Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

Metro, Delhi metro

Delhi Metro to start at 4 AM on Yoga Day, PM to lead from Visakhapatnam

yoga day 2018

Yoga Sangam 2025: Over 4 lakh people register; here's all you should know

  • Yoga Bandhan
  • Yoga Park
  • Yoga Samavesh (for underprivileged and special groups)
  • Yoga Prabhava
  • Yoga Connect
  • Harit Yoga
  • Yoga Unplugged
  • Yoga Mahakumbh
  • Samyoga
Each of these initiatives aims to engage communities through meaningful activities centred on yoga’s transformative power.

Guinness World Records in Yoga

Since the inaugural International Yoga Day in 2015, yoga-themed Guinness World Records have served as a testament to its global appeal and diversity. The first celebration in New Delhi made history by setting two records:
  • Largest yoga session with 35,985 participants
  • Most nationalities (84) were represented in a single yoga event
These milestones have inspired a series of record-breaking efforts over the years, reflecting the inclusive and imaginative spirit of yoga worldwide. 
 
Here are 17 Guinness World Records in Yoga: 
Record Title Key Detail
Largest yoga lesson 147,952 participants – Surat, India (2023)
Most nationalities in a yoga lesson 144 nationalities – Dubai, UAE (2024)
Longest yoga marathon (male)
138 hrs 14 mins – Jagadeesan Settu, India (2017)
Longest standing pose while floating in water 1 hr 42 mins – Pankaj Jain, India (2024)
Longest time walking in kneeling yoga pose 1 hr 20 mins – Pradeep Kumar, India (2024)
Largest yoga lesson (previous) 100,984 participants – Kota, India (2018)
Most nationalities in yoga lesson (previous) 114 nationalities – Doha, Qatar (2022)
Largest goat yoga class 501 participants – Thonotosassa, Florida, USA
Largest rhythmic yoga class 284 participants – Hefei, China
Most people in lotus pose at once Thousands – Global participation
Most people in tree pose at once Thousands – Symbolizing balance
Most people in warrior pose at once Thousands – Representing strength
Biggest yoga relay Team relay of yoga poses
Largest yoga pyramid Human pyramid holding yoga postures
Most people doing yoga on a boat Mass yoga session on boats
Most people doing yoga in a hot air balloon Aerial yoga event in balloons
Most people doing yoga in a shopping mall Public yoga session in a mall

Akshar Yoga Kendraa to attempt 12 Guinness World Records

In 2025, Akshar Yoga Kendraa plans to mark International Yoga Day by attempting 12 Guinness World Records in Yogasanas at Palace Grounds, with participation from 2,500 individuals representing over 30 countries.
 
Recognised by India’s Ministry of AYUSH, the organisation has already achieved nine world records and aims to continue its legacy. 
 
The event will include a wide range of participants — defence personnel, students, working professionals, and specially-abled individuals. Distinguished guests such as Shivarudra Swamiji of Belimath, former Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh will also be present to support the initiative.

More From This Section

Yoga Day

International Yoga Day 2025: Know history, significance, theme and more

Monsoon 2025: Best places to travel this rainy season in India

Monsoon special 2025: 7 places to visit this rainy season in India

father's day 2025

Happy Father's Day 2025: Here are 50+ messages, wishes and quotes to share

Friendly budget gifts ideas for your fathers on this Fathers' Day 2025

Fathers' Day 2025: Friendly budget gift ideas to make your dad feel special

Happy Father's Day 2024

Father's Day 2025: Know date, history, significance & all you need to know

Topics : International Yoga Day World Yoga Day lifestyle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon