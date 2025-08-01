Friday, August 01, 2025 | 08:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank holidays in August 2025: Banks closed for 15 days, check complete list

Bank holidays in August 2025: Banks closed for 15 days, check complete list

Bank holidays in August: In August 2025, national and regional holidays will cause banks throughout India to close for up to 15 days. Customers should schedule banking services in advance accordingly

Bank holidays in August 2025

Bank holidays in August 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In August 2025, banks will be closed on several days throughout India due to public holidays, regional festivals, and normal weekend breaks. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed all of the August 2025 bank holidays below.
 
Depending on the state and regional calendar, banks will be closed for 15 days in India. Customers can still use online banking services like UPI, net-banking, smartphone apps, and ATMs as usual, even if bank branches will remain closed on certain days.

List of bank holidays in August 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar states that banks will observe three types of holidays: the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, the Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday, and the Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. 
 
 
In some states, there may be additional regional holidays like Teej, Hartalika, and Onam that are centred on regional celebrations. In August 2025, the following closures were noteworthy:
 
August 1 – Bank Holiday (Varies by state) 

August 8 – Raksha Bandhan (Observed in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, UP)
August 9 – Second Saturday
August 15 – Independence Day / Parsi New Year (Mumbai, Nagpur)
August 16 – Zonal Holiday in some Northeastern states
August 23 – Fourth Saturday
August 25 – Janmashtami (Many states). 

List of Bank Holidays in August 2025: State-wise

3 August 2025 (Sunday)- Pan India
8 August 2025 (Tendong Lho Rum Faat)- Gangtok
9 August 2025 (Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Second Saturday)- Pan India
10 August 2025 (Sunday)- All States
13 August 2025 (Patriots’ Day)- Imphal
15 August 2025 (Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)/Janmashtami)- Pan India
16 August 2025 (Janmashtami)- Ahmedabad,  Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Vijaywada
17 August 2025 (Sunday)- Pan India
19 August 2025 (Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur)- Agartala
23 August 2025 (Fourth Saturday)- Pan India
24 August 2025 (Sunday)- Pan India
25 August 2025 (Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva)- Guwahati
27 August 2025 (Ganesh Chaturthi)- Ahmedabad, Belapur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Panaji, Vijayawada
28 August 2025 (Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai)- Bhubaneswar, Panaji.

Will banks be closed on Raksha Bandhan 2025 nationwide?

Yes, but only in those states that have formally recognised the festival. In August 2025, banks in a few northern states are expected to stay closed on Friday, August 8, which is Raksha Bandhan.
 
Many national holidays, like as Teej and Janmashtami, are region-specific, but others, like Independence Day, are celebrated nationwide. For instance, on Raksha Bandhan, banks in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh would be closed, but not in the southern states. 

How to plan banking services during bank holidays?

There may be extended weekends in August because of the numerous second and fourth Saturdays, as well as the joyous holidays. It is best to:
 
Finalise significant deals beforehand.
Avoid caution of cheques around holidays.
Make sure that digital payments are configured.
For urgent requirements, use online methods or ATMs.
 

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

