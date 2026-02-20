5paisa Capital jumps as board to mull fund-raising plan on 24 Feb

5paisa Capital shares rallied 6.57% to Rs 334.75 after the company said its board will meet on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, to consider and approve a proposal for raising funds.

The company stated that the proposed fund-raising could be carried out through the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, in accordance with applicable laws. The plan will be subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

The official announcement was made on 19 February 2026, after market hours.

5paisa Capital is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications. The company provides an online technology platform to clients through internet terminals and mobile applications for trading in securities in NSE and BSE. It is registered with SEBI as a stockbroker, depository participant, and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor.