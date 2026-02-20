Zydus Lifesciences Ahmedabad injectables unit clears USFDA inspection

Zydus Lifesciences said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its Injectable Medical Devices facility in Ahmedabad with nil observations.

The inspection was carried out at the companys Unit 9 facility at Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad, from 16 February to 19 February, 2026, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company added that the inspection concluded without any observations, indicating compliance with the regulators standards.

Zydus Lifesciences operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company with business encompassing the entire value chain in the research, development, production, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products.