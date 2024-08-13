63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.34% to Rs 38.70 crore

Net loss of 63 Moons Technologies reported to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 39.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 66.34% to Rs 38.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 114.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.38.70114.98-131.0922.82-2.1858.80-10.3351.15-8.5939.37

