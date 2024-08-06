Dev Information Technology standalone net profit rises 98.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.73% to Rs 30.19 crore

Net profit of Dev Information Technology rose 98.20% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 48.73% to Rs 30.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.1958.8916.364.754.772.734.212.473.311.67

