Dev Information Technology standalone net profit rises 98.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.73% to Rs 30.19 croreNet profit of Dev Information Technology rose 98.20% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 48.73% to Rs 30.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.1958.89 -49 OPM %16.364.75 -PBDT4.772.73 75 PBT4.212.47 70 NP3.311.67 98
