Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 2.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 2.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.55% to Rs 33.73 crore

Net profit of Shree Vasu Logistics rose 2.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 33.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33.7329.19 16 OPM %26.5926.10 -PBDT6.555.26 25 PBT1.000.97 3 NP0.750.73 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to be chief adviser of interim govt in B'desh

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints gap-up for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei jumps 10%

People power wins in Bangladesh as Hasina's 15-yr long rule comes to an end

Paris 2024 Wrestling: Vinesh vs Susaki in 1st round; Nisha taken for scan

Cyber frauds cost India Rs 177 crore in FY24: How to protect yourself

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story