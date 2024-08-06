Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 2.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.55% to Rs 33.73 crore

Net profit of Shree Vasu Logistics rose 2.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 33.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.33.7329.1926.5926.106.555.261.000.970.750.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp