A-1 Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd, Gretex Corporate Services Ltd, Suraj Estate Developers Ltd and G M Breweries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 October 2025.

A-1 Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1516.4 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41811 shares in the past one month.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd spiked 14.47% to Rs 15.43. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.23 lakh shares in the past one month. Gretex Corporate Services Ltd surged 12.11% to Rs 256.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5307 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11890 shares in the past one month. Suraj Estate Developers Ltd gained 10.88% to Rs 309.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5033 shares in the past one month.