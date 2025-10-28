CarTrade Tech jumps after strong Q2 earnings

CarTrade Tech surged 4.56% to Rs 2,786.25 after posting strong results for the September 2025 quarter.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.08 crore in Q2 FY26, up 109% year-on-year from Rs 30.73 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total income stood at Rs 222.14 crore, marking a robust 29% YoY increase from Rs 172.23 crore a year ago.

EBITDA rose 94% YoY to Rs 63.6 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 32.7 crore in Q2 FY25, with margins expanding to 33% in Q2 FY26 from 21% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 115% YoY to Rs 79.93 crore from Rs 37.14 crore, supported by strong growth in revenue.

The Consumer Group business continued to scale profitably, delivering 37% YoY growth in revenue and 82% YoY growth in PAT. The Remarketing Business also posted solid numbers with 23% YoY growth in revenue and 30% YoY growth in PAT, reinforcing its market leadership in vehicle remarketing. Meanwhile, OLX India maintained strong momentum, posting 17% YoY growth in revenue and a remarkable 213% YoY rise in profits, driven by operating leverage and integration of synergies. During the quarter, CarTrade Tech attracted approximately 85 million average monthly unique visitors, with 95% of the traffic being organic, reflecting the companys strong brand equity and content leadership.

The company now has a presence across 500+ physical locations through Shriram Automall, CarWale abSure, Signature dealers, and OLX India franchiseesfurther strengthening its pan-India reach and last-mile connectivity. Its leading digital platformsCarWale, BikeWale, and OLX Indiacollectively cater to more than 150 million annual unique visitors, highlighting its position as one of Indias most comprehensive auto ecosystems. The remarketing business achieved an annualized run-rate of 1.8 million listings for auctions, underlining its dominant position in vehicle remarketing. Vinay Sanghi, chairman and founder, CarTrade Tech, said, "We are delighted to deliver yet another record quarter with strong growth across all our businesses. The consistent momentum in revenues and profitability reflects the strength of our diversified digital ecosystem and the focus on operational excellence. This quarter, our revenues grew by 29% year-on-year to ₹222 crores and profits rose by 109% to ₹64 crores marking our highest-ever performance. We remain committed to sustainable, profitable growth and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."