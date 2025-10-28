Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's Heavy Engineering Vertical secures significant orders across global and domestic markets

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its Heavy Engineering vertical has secured multiple significant orders across international and domestic markets, with the total value categorized between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

On the international front, the vertical has received an order from the United States to manufacture vessels for an NGL fractionator project and a cartridge for a blue ammonia project in Louisiana. It has also bagged orders from Mexico for ammonia and urea processing equipment for two fertilizer plants, and from Brazil for critical heat exchangers in the replacement market.

In Saudi Arabia, L&Ts Heavy Engineering vertical has won an order for a refinery and integrated petrochemical complex, involving amendments to a critical contract related to the HOFCC reactor and regenerator revamp. These projects highlight L&Ts technical expertise and reliability in delivering complex, high-performance engineering solutions.

In the nuclear power equipment segment, the vertical has secured orders for critical components to be supplied to both international and domestic nuclear projects.

Domestically, it has also received orders for the 2RK65 Heat Exchanger Package (four units) of proprietary MOC for a major customers 3 MMTPA PTA7 project at Dahej in Gujarat.

According to L&T, these new wins reaffirm customers trust in its advanced manufacturing capabilities and its commitment to delivering world-class, high-quality equipment globally.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company had reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.28% to Rs 3,935.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

