Japanese markets end on a flat note

Japanese markets ended on a flat note as trading resumed after a holiday. The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 48,659.52 while the broader Topix index settled 0.21 percent lower at 3,290.89.

Eisai shares soared 7.4 percent as the failure of Novo Nordisk's semaglutide to reduce Alzheimer's disease progression removed a "modest" or "perceived" overhang on Biogen, which developed and co-markets Leqembi with partner Eisai.

