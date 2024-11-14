Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A-1 reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

A-1 reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 61.42% to Rs 76.19 crore

Net profit of A-1 reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.42% to Rs 76.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales76.1947.20 61 OPM %3.36-0.23 -PBDT2.230.89 151 PBT1.34-0.01 LP NP0.97-0.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts; See markets doubling every 5 yrs: Raamdeo Agrawal

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

VRL Logistics falls 7% as investors flock to book profit post strong Q2 nos

India bond yields marginally higher, traders await debt supply via auction

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story