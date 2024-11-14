A-1 reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.42% to Rs 76.19 crore

Net profit of A-1 reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.42% to Rs 76.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.76.1947.203.36-0.232.230.891.34-0.010.97-0.04

