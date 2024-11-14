Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.97% to Rs 607.48 croreNet profit of Fiem Industries rose 15.39% to Rs 50.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 607.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 506.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales607.48506.38 20 OPM %13.2913.44 -PBDT83.9371.63 17 PBT67.9958.20 17 NP50.1743.48 15
