Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 15.39% to Rs 50.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 607.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 506.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

