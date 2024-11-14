Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 15.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.43% to Rs 325.66 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 15.18% to Rs 18.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.43% to Rs 325.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.325.66231.9110.8011.5730.5224.9920.1818.1718.4416.01

