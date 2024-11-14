Advance Metering Technology consolidated net profit declines 52.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.19% to Rs 4.14 crore

Net profit of Advance Metering Technology declined 52.94% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.19% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.145.39-28.0212.991.431.690.240.510.240.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News