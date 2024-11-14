Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Advance Metering Technology consolidated net profit declines 52.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Sales decline 23.19% to Rs 4.14 crore

Net profit of Advance Metering Technology declined 52.94% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.19% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.145.39 -23 OPM %-28.0212.99 -PBDT1.431.69 -15 PBT0.240.51 -53 NP0.240.51 -53

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

